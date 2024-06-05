Po Athletic Launches Naturally Powerful Muscle Recovery Gel Co-Developed with Olympic and World Champion Sprinter, Andre De Grasse

TORONTO, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Po Athletic, a new Canadian skincare company focused on the specific needs of athletes, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Muscle Recovery Gel. This high-performance topical solution has been co-developed with 11x World Championship and Olympic medalist sprinter Andre De Grasse.

The Po Athletic Muscle Recovery Gel leverages the power of clinically proven Magnesium Chloride, known for its muscle-soothing properties similar to those experienced in the Dead Sea.

Andre De Grasse x Po Athletic (CNW Group/Po Athletic)

This targeted formula helps athletes reduce soreness caused by exertion, cramping, or injury, promoting faster recovery and optimal performance.

"I'm excited to partner with Po Athletic on this innovative Muscle Recovery Gel," says Andre De Grasse. "I need something to help me recover and perform at a world-class level day after day, and Po's Muscle Recovery Gel achieves that."

Chris Brachman, co-founder of Po Athletic adds, "Working with Andre, we were able to develop a formula that was up to his standards - that of an elite athlete. If this recovery gel can help someone like Andre recover, we are confident it can help athletes everywhere recover too."

Gladstone Media Inc., a full-service creative agency, has partnered with Po Athletic to develop and enhance the brand's identity and presence in the market. With Gladstone's expertise in branding, celebrity endorsements, and strategic marketing, Po Athletic is poised to make a significant impact. Gladstone Media Inc. has a proven track record of pushing boundaries in marketing and multimedia, providing brands like Po Athletic with opportunities to stand out. Gladstone Media has played a crucial role in bringing Po Athletic's vision to life, ensuring that the brand resonates with athletes and eco-conscious consumers alike.

This collaboration between Po Athletic, Andre De Grasse, and Gladstone Media Inc. isn't just about selling a product; it's about aligning values and lifestyles to resonate with consumers on a deeper level. "At Gladstone Media, we are thrilled to collaborate with Po Athletic on building their brand," says Jeremy Gladstone, Chief Creative Officer of Gladstone Media Inc. "Our team is dedicated to creating dynamic and engaging brand stories that capture the essence of what Po Athletic stands for – a commitment to performance, recovery, and sustainability." This partnership with Andre De Grasse perfectly embodies this ethos, as his endorsement reflects his everyday life and needs, ensuring authenticity for Po Athletic's Muscle Recovery Gel.

Po Athletic Muscle Recovery Gel is now available for purchase online at poathletic.com.

About Po Athletic

Po Athletic is a Canadian company dedicated to developing high-quality, high-performance skincare products designed to meet the unique needs of athletes. Their formulations prioritize natural ingredients and scientifically proven actives to enhance performance and support recovery.

About Andre De Grasse

11x World Championship and Olympic medalist sprinter, Andre De Grasse has won six Olympic medals in his first two Olympic Games, reaching the podium in every event in which he has competed to become Canada's most decorated male summer Olympic medallist and tie for second on the country's all-time list.

About Gladstone Media Inc.

Gladstone Media is a full-service creative agency. Providing marketing solutions that are strategic, meaningful and effective, Gladstone Media helps brands to stand out and connect with their audiences. With unique insights and diverse skill sets, the award-winning and dynamic team at Gladstone Media offers a full spectrum of marketing, advertising and production services. From strategy and planning to design and execution, the company is known for its outside the box campaigns that achieve maximum results.

