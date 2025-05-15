Canadian Olympic Champion Summer McIntosh Launches Specially Formulated Hair Care With Po Athletic

Endless Summer is all-natural gentle shampoo and conditioner that is made for the demands of athletes

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Po Athletic , Canada's first natural skincare company with products formulated for demands of athletes and the active, has officially launched Endless Summer, a new all-natural athlete's shampoo and conditioner. Co-developed by Olympic and world-champion swimming sensation Summer McIntosh, both products are made in Canada using the highest quality, pure ingredients.

"There are so many ways athletes, like me, are hard on their hair, whether that's sun, sweat, daily washing or chlorine," said three-time Olympic champion swimmer, Summer McIntosh. "It has been fun to work with Po Athletic to develop a shampoo and conditioner that is gentle enough to use daily and gives me smooth, shiny, healthy hair no matter what I'm doing."

Endless Summer uses all-natural, gentle ingredients, along with the addition of two ingredients clinically proven to strengthen and thicken hair: ChomaVeilTM and caffeine. Other active ingredients include glycerin, sodium lauryl glucose carboxylate (derived from sugar cane) and lauryl glucoside (derived from coconut) and jojoba esters.

"Summer brought incredibly valuable insights into the development of Endless Summer shampoo and conditioner," said Chris Brachman, co-founder of Po Athletic. "Her experience helped us create a product that athletes of all levels can use to have great hair while protecting it from the elements."

Endless Summer is developed and made in Canada. The shampoo and conditioner both come in recyclable 100ml aluminium tubes in a recycled kraft box.

Po Athletic's line of products currently include a facial cleanser, after workout wipes, muscle recovery gel and natural deodorant. Now adding Endless Summer, all products are formulated to support the skin, hair and body care needs of the people who enjoy an active lifestyle and spending time outside. Whether outside or in the gym, Po Athletic formulates products protecting against high UV index, dust, pollution, sweat, chlorine and other elements in mind.

About Po Athletic

Po Athletic is a Canadian company dedicated to developing high-quality, high-performance skincare products designed to meet the unique needs of athletes. Their formulations prioritize natural and scientifically proven ingredients to enhance performance and support recovery.

About Summer McIntosh

Summer is a once-in-a-generation athlete. She was Canada's youngest Olympian in Tokyo at 14 years old. At 17, she captured the world's attention and the hearts of a nation winning 3 Gold Medals and 1 Silver Medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Just months later, she set 3 World Records and won 3 Gold Medals and 1 Silver Medal at the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) in Budapest. She was the winner of 2 Gold and 2 Bronze medals at the 2023 World Championships in Japan, and 4 Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze at the 2022 World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

In 2024, Summer was named the World Aquatics Female Swimmer of the Year. She also won the Northern Star Award as Canada's Female Athlete of the Year and was named the 2024 Canadian Press Female Athlete of the Year.

