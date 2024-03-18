QUÉBEC, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - A new general insurance and financial services firm enters the Quebec landscape today. PMA Assurances ("PMA") and PMT ROY Assurances et services financiers ("PMT ROY") announce that the combined firms will henceforth be known as Ellipse Assurances.

"We are very proud to introduce our new name, Ellipse Assurances. Under this banner, our current and future customers will find a diverse product range and, above all, a positive and reassuring insurance purchasing experience," announced Patrice Jean, President of Ellipse Assurances.

The name Ellipse, like the closed geometric shape to which it refers, represents the continuity of the services offered by our group practices and evokes a sense of constancy and security. This unique name stands out from the more traditional names used in the insurance sector, giving it an original and distinctive character.

While the name may be new, the expertise behind it has a long history. Ellipse Assurances is the product of the merger announced on December 7, 2023, between PMA and PMT ROY, two pillars of the industry with 94 and 97 years of combined experience, respectively.

About Ellipse Assurances

The result of the merger between PMA Assurances and PMT ROY Assurances et services financiers, Ellipse Assurances is the only hybrid property-casualty insurance and financial services brokerage company in Quebec. It combines a strong local presence with international capability, thanks to a relationship-driven approach aimed at creating an insurance experience connected to its customers' needs.

