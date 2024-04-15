PMA Agence en assurance de dommages and PMT ROY Agence en assurance de dommages unveil their new brand image

QUEBEC CITY, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Authorized agencies PMA and PMT ROY announce that they have combined their activities under the name Ellipse Agence en assurance de dommages Inc., creating the largest Damage Insurance Agency distributing Intact Insurance products exclusively.

The consolidation of the two authorized agencies completes the merger of the activities of PMA Assurances and PMT ROY Assurances et services financiers, and makes Ellipse Assurances the second largest general insurance distributor in Quebec.

"With our two entities, Agence Ellipse and Ellipse Assurances, we aim to redefine insurance with humanity and innovation. We are convinced that current and future customers will find it a positive and reassuring experience." said Patrice Jean, President of Ellipse Agence en assurance de dommages.

Ellipse occupies a significant place in the Quebec damage insurance landscape. With a solid presence in 27 localities, it offers its customers a human service that is sensitive to regional realities.

About Ellipse Agence en assurance de dommages Inc.

Born from the merger of PMA Agence en assurance de dommages Inc. and PMT ROY Agence en assurance de dommages Inc., Agence Ellipse offers its customers Intact Insurance products exclusively. It combines a strong local presence with unparalleled expertise, thanks to a relationship-driven approach aimed at creating an insurance experience connected to its customers' needs.

