MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Plusgrade , a global leader in ancillary revenue solutions for the travel industry, and airBaltic, Latvia's national airline, today announced a partnership to enhance the premium travel experience. This collaboration introduces Business Class upgrade opportunities, offering passengers increased comfort while driving ancillary revenue for the airline.

airBaltic, known for its commitment to excellence and sustainable aviation, continues to innovate in providing outstanding service to its passengers. The partnership with Plusgrade marks another milestone in airBaltic's mission to deliver the best possible travel experience while maintaining operational efficiency.

The new upgrade program allows passengers to:

Bid for Business Class: Eligible passengers can place bids for available Business Class seats, providing an opportunity to experience premium travel at attractive prices Enjoy Premium Services: Successful upgraders gain access to all Business Class amenities, including priority check-in, airport lounges, and enhanced onboard service Future Enhancements: Additional premium products will be launched throughout 2025

Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade, commented on the collaboration: "We are excited to partner with airBaltic, one of Europe's most innovative airlines. This partnership enables airBaltic to maximize their premium cabin revenue while providing their passengers with opportunities to enhance their journey. We look forward to expanding our partnership with additional ancillary revenue solutions in 2025."

Natālija Kuzmina, VP Customer Experience & Insights: "At airBaltic, we continuously strive to enhance the travel experience for our customers. The new partnership with Plusgrade allows us to extend the benefits of Business Class to more passengers while maintaining operational performance and increasing revenue. We are delighted with our partnership with Plusgrade and look forward to expanding it with additional products in 2025."

The new upgrade program is available now. For more information about the Business Class upgrade opportunities, please visit https://www.airbaltic.com/en-LV/upgrade-to-business-class-with-bidding.

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 200 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world. For more information, visit Plusgrade.com .

About airBaltic



airBaltic (Air Baltic Corporation AS) is the leading airline in the Baltics and one of Europe's fastest-growing carriers. As a hybrid airline, it leverages the upsides of both traditional network and low-cost carriers. Through a network of more than 130 routes from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, Tampere and, seasonally, Gran Canaria, airBaltic connects the Baltics with over 80 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus. Founded in 1995, today airBaltic operates one of Europe's youngest fleets, consisting of 49 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, and employs over 2 700 professionals. The company is majority-owned by the Latvian state, which holds a 97.97% stake, with the remaining 2.03% owned by private shareholders.

airBaltic's commitment to excellence is recognized by numerous prestigious awards including the Best Airline in its region by Skytrax for three consecutive years. In 2022, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) recognized airBaltic with the Diversity and Inclusion Team Award. Furthermore, in 2023, APEX awarded the company the Passenger Choice Award for Best Cabin Service in Europe, and in 2024 airBaltic also received the APEX Four Star Major Airline Award, recognizing its commitment to providing a high-quality travel experience. In 2024, the airline was awarded the PROS AI Innovator Award for leveraging AI to drive transformative outcomes and optimize operations.

MEDIA CONTACT: Carrie Moench, Director, Brand & Communications, Plusgrade, [email protected]; For more information, please contact: airBaltic Corporate Communication Unit, Air Baltic Corporation AS, Email: [email protected]