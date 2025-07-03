Finnair introduces Monthly and Annual subscription options for collecting Avios

Plusgrade's loyalty business unit, Points, powers the service with first-of-its-kind capabilities

The new Avios subscription model enhances member engagement and supports Finnair's loyalty growth

MONTREAL, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Plusgrade, a global leader in ancillary revenue solutions, and Finnair, the flag carrier of Finland, are proud to announce the launch of a new Avios subscription service, a new way for Finnair Plus members to collect Avios. With flexible plans, a seamless checkout, and a set-and-forget experience, Finnair Plus members can now automatically grow their Avios balance every month—no extra steps required.

A smarter approach to loyalty

Finnair's new subscription service rethinks how members prepare for travel, offering a predictable, steady way to collect Avios. Whether travelers are saving for a dream trip or just want the reassurance of having loyalty currency ready when they need them, this model meets them where they are, financially and emotionally. With Monthly and Annual plans available, members can pick the plan that suits them and move toward their next reward with confidence.

"Subscriptions offer a smarter way to travel better, sooner," said Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade. "They make it easier for people to get value from their loyalty program without overthinking it. We're excited to be expanding our partnership with Finnair to bring this product to their members—keeping it simple, flexible, and rewarding."

Designed for Simplicity. Built for Loyalty.

Finnair's Avios subscription service gives members an easy way to grow their Avios balance in a steady and predictable way—at the best available rate. Members can choose to pay monthly or opt for an annual plan to unlock additional savings. It's a simple, flexible model designed to help members plan for their next trip, upgrade, or tier level goal, on their own terms.

"We're excited to offer our members an easy and flexible way to grow their Avios balance," said Pekka Antila, Head of Loyalty at Finnair. "This subscription model reflects our commitment to delivering everyday value and convenience through Finnair Plus. It is a natural extension of our loyalty offering, and we're pleased to build on our strong partnership with Plusgrade to make it happen."

For more information about Finnair's Avios Subscription, visit this page.

About Finnair

Finnair is a network airline, specialising in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia, North America and Europe. Finnair is the only airline with year-round direct flights to Lapland. Customers have chosen Finnair as the Best Airline in Northern Europe in the Skytrax Awards for 14 times in a row. Finnair is a member of the oneworld alliance. Finnair Plc's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 250 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world. For more information, visit Plusgrade.com.

