MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Plusgrade , a global leader in ancillary revenue solutions, today announced its acquisition of Oaky, an award-winning upselling platform recognized as the Best Upselling Software for five consecutive years. Together, two trusted platforms are now united--bringing the best of both worlds into a single, more powerful experience.

With this strategic combination, Plusgrade is building a unified upsell platform designed with the strongest features from each--so hotels and guests get an advanced, robust and comprehensive solution. This single experience will span the entire traveler journey, from pre-arrival offers to on-property upgrades and beyond, helping partners unlock more revenue while delivering more meaningful guest experiences.

"Oaky has been awarded as the Best Upselling Software for five consecutive years. Now, the leader in hospitality upsell will be powered by a global leader in ancillary revenue. By acquiring them, we are combining the best of both of our worlds: Our products, our customer footprints, and our teams," said Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade. "We are thrilled to welcome Oaky's partners, and in doing so, create what is now a premier portfolio of hotel and resort partners in the industry. This vast network of incredible properties will enable us to deliver even greater value and innovation to all as we accelerate our shared success together."

"Oaky has built a leading reputation for helping hotels create upselling experiences that guests actually value," said Erik Tengen, Co-founder and CEO of Oaky. "Now, with Plusgrade, we're merging the best of two platforms into a single experience to truly supercharge our ability to bring innovation and more revenue back to hotels worldwide. Together, we will set a new standard of what 'best' means because when the best comes together, everyone benefits."

Lars Jonker, Co-founder of Oaky, added: "We're incredibly proud to have found a strong new home with Plusgrade for the business we've built with such care and commitment. This marks an exciting new chapter as two passionate teams come together, aligned by a shared vision for growth and innovation."

As part of the acquisition, Erik Tengen will assume the role of President, Hospitality Upsell at Plusgrade--bringing deep expertise and a clear vision for the road ahead.

With this acquisition, Plusgrade accelerates its momentum as the global ancillary revenue powerhouse--fueling innovation for thousands of hotel properties and hundreds of travel partners worldwide, creating billions in new revenue opportunities, and enhancing the travel experience for millions of travelers across the globe.

Stifel represented Oaky B.V.'s shareholders, a portfolio company of PeakSpan Capital as exclusive financial advisor, and Osborne Clarke served as its legal counsel. Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP and Stibbe N.V. served as legal counsels to Plusgrade.

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 275 of the world's premier travel and financial brands--spanning airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail and financial services--and more than 2,500 hotel and resort properties trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world. For more information, visit plusgrade.com .

