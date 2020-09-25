Plurilock Security Inc. Virtually Opens The Market

Plurilock is a cybersecurity company, spun out from the University of Victoria, that provides advanced and continuous authentication for standards and regulatory compliance. Strong cybersecurity doesn't have to mean a frustrating login and computing experience. Plurilock's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide continuous, user-friendly identity security with low cost and complexity. Headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia and growing rapidly, Plurilock enables organizations to compute safely—and with peace of mind. For more information visit: https://www.plurilock.com/

Date: Friday September 25, 2020

