Plurilock Security Inc. Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Ian L. Paterson, CEO, Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR), is joined by his team, board members and Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group to celebrate the company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group congratulates Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) on the company’s new listing on TSX Venture Exchange

Plurilock is a cybersecurity company, spun out from the University of Victoria, that provides advanced and continuous authentication for standards and regulatory compliance. Strong cybersecurity doesn't have to mean a frustrating login and computing experience. Plurilock's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide continuous, user-friendly identity security with low cost and complexity. Headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia and growing rapidly, Plurilock enables organizations to compute safely—and with peace of mind. For more information visit: https://www.plurilock.com/ 

