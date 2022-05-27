Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees

FREDERICTON, NB, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX:PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that all of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its management information circular dated March 24, 2022 were elected at Plaza's annual meeting of unitholders held virtually on May 26, 2022 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the votes are as follows:

Candidate Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Earl Brewer 41,797,257 97.86% 915,480 2.14% Stephen Johnson 41,262,562 96.60% 1,450,175 3.40% Jane Marshall 42,612,202 99.76% 100,535 0.24% Doug McGregor 42,629,093 99.80% 83,644 0.20% Lynda Savoie 42,583,324 99.70% 129,413 0.30% Barbara Trenholm 41,752,554 97.75% 960,183 2.25% Michael Zakuta 42,634,009 99.82% 78,728 0.18%

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2022 includes interests in 255 properties totaling approximately 8.7 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

SOURCE Plaza Retail REIT

For further information: Michael Zakuta, President & Chief Executive Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.919.5041; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 902.483.4064