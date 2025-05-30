Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees

FREDERICTON, NB, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that all of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its management information circular dated April 15, 2025 were elected at Plaza's annual meeting of unitholders held on May 28, 2025 (the "Meeting"). The detailed results of the votes are as follows:

Candidate Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Earl Brewer 24,757,314 95.76 % 1,097,333 4.24 % Stephen Johnson 24,756,935 95.75 % 1,097,712 4.25 % Jane Marshall 24,751,427 95.73 % 1,103,220 4.27 % Doug McGregor 25,621,383 99.10 % 233,264 0.90 % Lynda Savoie 25,504,118 98.64 % 350,529 1.36 % Susan Taves 25,619,981 99.09 % 234,666 0.91 % Michael Zakuta 25,628,327 99.12 % 226,320 0.88 %

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on Plaza's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2025 includes interests in 211 properties totaling approximately 8.9 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants with a focus on the essential needs, value and convenience market segments. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

Jason Parravano, Chief Operating Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.268.8615; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 902.483.4064