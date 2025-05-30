Plaza Retail REIT Announces the Election of its Board of Trustees

News provided by

Plaza Retail REIT

May 30, 2025, 11:00 ET

FREDERICTON, NB, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) is pleased to announce that all of the trustee nominees proposed for election in its management information circular dated April 15, 2025 were elected at Plaza's annual meeting of unitholders held on May 28, 2025 (the "Meeting").   The detailed results of the votes are as follows:  

Candidate

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

 

Earl Brewer

24,757,314

95.76 %

1,097,333

4.24 %

Stephen Johnson

24,756,935

95.75 %

1,097,712

4.25 %

Jane Marshall

24,751,427

95.73 %

1,103,220

4.27 %

Doug McGregor

25,621,383

99.10 %

233,264

0.90 %

Lynda Savoie

25,504,118

98.64 %

350,529

1.36 %

Susan Taves

25,619,981

99.09 %

234,666

0.91 %

Michael Zakuta

25,628,327

99.12 %

226,320

0.88 %

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting are available on Plaza's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at March 31, 2025 includes interests in 211 properties totaling approximately 8.9 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants with a focus on the essential needs, value and convenience market segments.  For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

SOURCE Plaza Retail REIT

Jason Parravano, Chief Operating Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.268.8615; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 902.483.4064

Organization Profile

Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, with total assets of +/- $1.0 billion. Plaza's properties include a mix of strip plazas, stand-alone small box retail outlets and enclosed shopping centres,...