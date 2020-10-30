Plaza Retail REIT Announces Senior Management Changes

FREDERICTON, NB, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) today announced the resignation of James Petrie, Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Petrie has accepted a position with NB Power as its Chief Legal Officer.

Kimberly Strange, Plaza's current Secretary & Corporate Counsel, has been promoted to Vice-President Legal & Secretary, and will assume Mr. Petrie's legal role and responsibilities, while continuing to work closely with the board of trustees as secretary. Mr. Petrie's other executive duties will be assumed by members of Plaza's existing executive team.

Michael Zakuta, President & CEO of Plaza said: "Jamie has been a valued member of our executive team for many years and has left a lasting mark on Plaza. We would like to thank Jamie for his contributions to Plaza and wish him continued success."

"We are also pleased to welcome Kim to her newly expanded role. Since she joined Plaza in 2007, Kim has played an important role in many of our significant transactions and initiatives, and I am confident she will continue to do so in the future."

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at June 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.4 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

For further information: Michael Zakuta, President & Chief Executive Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 514.457.7007; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer, Plaza Retail REIT, Tel: 902.483.4064

