Plaza Retail REIT Announces Appointment of Jane Marshall to Board of Trustees

FREDERICTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Plaza Retail REIT ("Plaza") (TSX: PLZ.UN) announced today that Jane Marshall has been appointed to its Board of Trustees.

"We are very pleased that Jane has agreed to join Plaza's Board," said Earl Brewer, Chair of the Board. "She will bring a new perspective and her experience as a senior executive and leader in business will serve our unitholders well."

Ms. Marshall has over 30 years of experience in real estate management, particularly for food and retail companies. She was the COO of Choice Properties REIT and played a key role in its IPO. Ms. Marshall previously served as Executive Vice-President of Real Estate & Business Strategies for Loblaw Properties and was responsible for the acquisition, development, construction and management of its portfolio of more than 65 million square feet of owned retail, warehouse and office space, as well as its leased locations. Most recently, she was a start-up advisor and CEO for Goodleaf Farms.

Ms. Marshall has an ICD.D designation and a degree from the University of Toronto. She is also a Trustee of RioCan REIT and Chair of its Investment Committee.

ABOUT PLAZA

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2019 includes interests in 275 properties totaling approximately 8.5 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's properties include a mix of open-air centres, stand-alone small box retail outlets and enclosed shopping centres, anchored by approximately 91% national tenants. For more information, please visit www.plaza.ca.

