PLAYALBERTA.CA LAUNCHES POLLARD DIGITAL GAMES STUDIO'S FIRST EINSTANT GAMES IN NORTH AMERICA

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote"; (TSX: PBL) is pleased to partner with Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis ("AGLC") to launch four new eInstant games. Now available to players on PlayAlberta.ca, these games mark the first developed by the Pollard Digital Games Studio to go live in North America.

The four eInstant games—Royal Court Riches, Sizzling Hot 7s, Bacon Me Crazy, and Lucky Forest—showcase the innovative design and engaging gameplay that lotteries have come to expect from Pollard Banknote. Royal Court Riches, in particular, has proven to be a standout performer in other jurisdictions, achieving first place in tickets sold, total sales, and gross gaming revenue ("GGR") within its first 30 days of release. Building on their success in other jurisdictions worldwide, these new titles combine cutting-edge technology with creative artistry to deliver captivating gaming experiences that drive player engagement. These games demonstrate the Pollard Digital Games Studio's expertise in creating a diverse range of game types—from existing and enhanced games to complete makeovers—tailored to meet lottery requirements and market demands.

These games build on Pollard Banknote's existing relationship with AGLC, which includes the delivery and support of AGLC's online gambling platform, Play Alberta, through its joint venture entity, NeoPollard Interactive ("NPi"). This association with AGLC includes the provision of a variety of managed services, including player support, acquisition and retention marketing, and website management.

"We are thrilled to introduce these proven and exciting eInstant games to the Alberta market," said Shannon DeHaven, Vice President, Digital Engagement, Pollard Banknote. "Our Pollard Digital Games Studio has been working diligently to develop unique and engaging content that resonates with players. These games are a testament to our expertise in the digital space, reflecting our commitment to quality and innovation, as well as our dedication to helping lotteries achieve their business objectives through exceptional digital products."

Gaming proceeds in the province, including PlayAlberta.ca, are directed towards the province's general revenue fund. In 2023-24, Play Alberta generated $235 million in net sales. That money supports programs and services that Albertans rely on every day.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high-quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64% by the Pollard family and 36% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

