With a strong belief that play makes both the home and the world a better place, IKEA and the LEGO Group set out to remove barriers to play in daily life, while creating a practical yet playful experience that children and adults can enjoy together. IKEA believes play is an important and powerful way for children to learn and grow . However, children and adults sometimes have different views about play and creativity at home. Where adults often need to create structure and organization, children see a stimulating and creative environment in which they naturally want to play, pause and then replay.

Reorganizing children's creative space during playtime not only disrupts their play but also their creative expression and growth. Therefore, creating a storage solution that itself offers a fun and playful experience was a fundamental part of the design process. The BYGGLEK boxes are equipped with LEGO studs on the top and the front that allow children to integrate the storage boxes as part of their LEGO builds. They can store their projects inside, and proudly display their creations on top.

"At IKEA, we believe in the power of play. Play lets us explore, experiment, dream, and discover," said Andreas Fredriksson, designer at IKEA of Sweden. "Where adults often see a mess, children see a stimulating, creative environment, and BYGGLEK will help bridge the gap between these two views to ensure more creative play in homes around the world. Plus, the BYGGLEK collection seamlessly fits in with other IKEA products, making it possible for your child's creativity to become a unique piece of decor at home."

Speaking about the creative solution, Rasmus Buch Løgstrup, designer at the LEGO Group said, "BYGGLEK is more than boxes. It is storage and play intertwined. BYGGLEK provides families with a product range that helps create space for more play in their everyday - fuelling creativity and making it possible to have more fun together. It's a possibility to play, display the cool creations, and return to it to replay, remake, recreate or start over. BYGGLEK is all about endless possibilities, just like the LEGO System in Play."

The BYGGLEK collection consists of four different products: one set of three small boxes, two larger boxes, and one set of LEGO bricks to kick-start the playful experience. BYGGLEK can be used with any existing and future LEGO elements, as the studs used on the lid and front are part of the LEGO System in Play.

About IKEA Canada

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 31 million visitors to its stores and 117 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine. The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund and its products are now sold in more than 140 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com

