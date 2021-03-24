PlantX Announces Partnership with Chef Anne Thornton to Create the New PlantXReset Program

Chef Thornton is a classically trained chef, culinary sustainability expert, writer, TV personality and former host of Food Network's "Dessert First." Best known for her signature nutritious and versatile food, Chef Thornton works with top nutritionists and doctors to create holistically healing recipes that meet her clients' varied well-being needs. She has 15 years of successful culinary experience across the United States. She was an executive chef at Little Pine in Los Angeles, the organic vegan restaurant named Restaurant of the Year by VegNews in 2016. As an executive chef at NeueHouse, a private workspace and cultural home for creators, innovators and thought leaders in L.A., she spearheaded a sustainability culinary initiative by providing creative menus using sustainable, local, plant-based ingredients.

Chef Thornton's passion for health and wellness and her love for the planet shine through her Plant Reset program, a high-impact initiative based on designing and offering five-day programs of organic, non-processed and locally sourced meals aimed at reducing carbon footprint, boosting the immune system and improving energy levels. The Plant Reset program includes nutrient-dense, superfood-laden, adaptogen-laced, gluten-free, refined-sugar-free, dairy-free, soy-free, corn-free, low-fat meals tailored to everyday needs – from breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas to snacks, broths, juices and elixirs.

"Reset recipes are designed to increase focus, improve gut health, clear brain fog and alleviate a myriad of other issues while enabling enjoyment of delicious food and drinks", said Chef Thornton. "Moreover, beyond saving time, energy and calories by outsourcing their meal planning, shopping and cooking, Reset customers can also save 5,610 gallons of water, 204 pounds of grain, 153 square feet of forest, 102 pounds of CO 2 , and five animal lives by eating the 100% vegan and organic Reset meals for five days."

Each Reset subscription offered by Chef Thornton currently includes 15 healing meals, snacks and juices, as well as a donation of 15 organic plant-based meals to the L.A. homeless community. The Reset program has seen exceptional success in L.A., and the demand for it has exceeded Chef Thornton's current capacity to serve her growing pool of celebrity clients.

"I am so excited about this collaboration with PlantX," added Chef Thornton. "I have so much respect for the team and their mission to bring delicious plant-based food to everyone, easily and efficiently. I am thrilled that people all over North America will have the opportunity to take part in this delicious, enlivening, healing and energizing protocol."

Through the new partnership with PlantX, Chef Thornton will share her passions and culinary talents by developing the new PlantXReset program. As part of this program, she will include her own unique and delicious Reset recipes and apply her creative and sustainable Reset design to the meals already available on the PlantX platform through UpMeals, the Company's meal delivery partner.

"Anne is a legend in the culinary industry, and we are so excited to start our collaboration with her," said Sean Dollinger, PlantX founder. "Her incredible expertise and dedication to human and planetary health are fully aligned with PlantX's values, and together we hope to help our plant-based community thrive and reach new levels of health and wellness".

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

About Anne Thornton

Anne Thornton is a classically trained professional chef with a finance background. She is quite unique in that she has held the roles of executive chef, executive pastry chef and GM. Her creativity is informed by her financial acumen, which has helped all the projects she has worked on to be financially successful. She first came to be known in New York City for her tantalizing treats as the pastry chef of The Waverly Inn, and then internationally as the host of "Dessert First with Anne Thornton" on Food Network. After her show wrapped, Anne decided to move to Los Angeles to explore her entrepreneurial spirit and open restaurants focused on local seasonal produce. Anne was Moby's original partner in Little Pine. Having left the project before opening, she returned 87 days after opening to step in as executive chef and GM. She had to create an all-new business model, food, service, training, systems and acquire new staff to make the restaurant desirable and profitable, all while maintaining service. While she was at the helm, in 2016 Little Pine was named Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year. In 2017, she returned to New York City and opened 33 Greenwich to rave reviews in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood. Next, she started working as the consulting executive chef and acting COO for Rose Avenue Foods product line and for Robotic Food Concepts. She helped develop their product concept and created all of their recipes, commercial formulations, costing, packaging and sourcing, and she evaluated co-packers and met with VCs and worked with them on their branding and marketing. In September 2019, Anne stepped into the role of executive chef of NeueHouse. In her first three months in the role, she changed all menus, switched to organic and sustainable purveyors, recruited the top cooks and managers in the city, while also implementing sustainable systems and practices, such as recycling and composting.

