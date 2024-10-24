PlantX Life Inc. Announces Joint Venture with LIV3 to Launch SugarShield Supplement Addressing the USD 5.24 Billion Weight Loss Management Supplement Market

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), a pioneer in building strong communities and operating innovative experiential online and in-store platforms that make it easier for individuals to lead happier, healthier lives, is thrilled to announce a joint venture with LIV3, founded by Christopher Mearns, to launch their SugarShield supplement. This collaboration is aimed at addressing the growing USD 5.24 billion global weight loss management supplement market. As part of the joint venture, PlantX will manage the design of SugarShield's branding and packaging, while also developing a user-friendly e-commerce platform to support the supplement's launch. PlantX Life Inc. will lead all marketing initiatives, including utilizing its proprietary SEO strategies to build the brand's presence, while Chris Mearns will oversee the product supply. Net profits from all sales will be shared equally, with a 50/50 split.

LIV3 suggests that SugarShield is designed to help users boost energy, curb cravings, and simplify weight management—all without the need for restrictive diets. After years of development, Christopher Mearns has created a formula that potentially provides consumers with the health benefits typically associated with sugar-free diets, while fitting seamlessly into everyday lifestyles. According to Mearns, the supplement works by reducing uric acid, a key contributor to cellular stress, with potential improvements to their metabolic health.

An integral part of this collaboration is Paul Gross, a long-time member of PlantX's medical panel. Dr. Gross has played a crucial role in validating the medical science and potential benefits behind SugarShield, ensuring that the supplement's formulation is grounded in scientific research. His expertise and support have been instrumental in building confidence in the potential benefits of SugarShield, allowing both PlantX and LIV3 to bring this innovative product to market with the assurance of its efficacy.

"With LIV3's SugarShield, we believe that consumers can detox from the negative effects of fructose without changing their diet, the intended benefits being weight loss and improved metabolic conditions" said Christopher Mearns, founder of LIV3. "We've already begun designing the branding and packaging with the PlantX team, and we're very excited about the upcoming launch.

The joint venture with PlantX will provide LIV3 with the resources to create a strong online presence for SugarShield. PlantX's expertise in branding and digital platforms will help the supplement reach health-conscious consumers worldwide.

"As the weight loss supplement market continues to expand, we at PlantX see this as an opportunity to offer a plant-based alternative without the synthetic properties," said Lorne Rapkin, CEO of PlantX. "We're confident that the branding, packaging, and website we create will reflect the innovation and benefits of this product, making it stand out in the growing weight management market."

This joint venture aligns with PlantX's ongoing commitment to expanding its plant-forward wellness offerings while tapping into the rapidly growing health and supplement sectors.

PlantX Life Inc. also announced today that Mr. Ryan Shea has been engaged as a dedicated investor and shareholder communications specialist. The initial agreement term is for 1 month for a sum of $50,000 and is subject to renewal.

The company focuses on fostering niche online wellness communities as well as creating physical immersive environments. Bloombox Club, an online plant delivery marketplace operating across the UK and EU, and The Locavore Bar and Grill, a unique dining experience that started as a humble food truck and coffee shop in the heart of Squamish, BC, are key verticals of PlantX. The company recently completed a share exchange agreement and is now a shareholder in VEG House, a company whose portfolio of assets is leading the way in the plant-based space. PlantX works to build a community of like-minded consumers and provide education on plant-based living. Its enterprise is built on partnerships and collaboration. The company's digital presence aims to eliminate barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

LIV3 is dedicated to improving metabolic health by addressing the detrimental effects of fructose through its flagship product, SugarShield. Originally introduced through fructosecontrol.com, where the product received overwhelmingly positive feedback for its efficacy, SugarShield features Luteolin, a powerful compound that blocks fructokinase. SugarShield has the potential to reduce cravings, boost energy, and support weight management by preventing fructose from entering cells. This innovative approach allows individuals to experience the benefits of a sugar-free lifestyle without making drastic dietary changes. Backed by research, LIV3's solution targets the suspected root cause of metabolic dysfunction and offers a natural, effective way to improve overall health and wellness.

