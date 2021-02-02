PlantX Announces Charitable Partnership with After-School All-Stars

After-School All-Stars serves over 80,000 students in a typical school year, including 91% youth of colour, and 82% who qualify for the Federal Free or Reduced Lunch Program . After-School All-Stars participants live in communities hit hardest by COVID-19 and those most affected by systemic racism. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 35 million people, including 10 million children struggled with food insecurity in the United States. As a result of the pandemic, the amount of people effected increased to 50 million people, including 17 million children. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, After-School All-Stars has continued to provide youth the opportunities to learn from caring mentors, experience positive outlets to address social-emotional needs, and participate in virtual experiences where youth share their voices, hone creative skills, and emerge as the next generation of leaders and advocates. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the organization has also served over 550,000 meals, completed thousands of community wellness checks on families, and continued to provide virtual, hybrid and in-person programming to students across the United States.

The partnership with After-School All-Stars is aligned with PlantX's vision to make a difference and support communities in living healthier lives. PlantX will aim to facilitate donations to the organization to support students and their families during the pandemic and beyond. PlantX customers are now able to donate to After-School All-Stars before they submit their online payment on the Company's U.S. and Canadian e-commerce platforms, www.PlantX.com & www.PlantX.ca.

"At PlantX, it is part of our mission and values to improve the world and invest in the next generation," said Sean Dollinger, PlantX founder. "In these unprecedented times and beyond, we are proud of supporting After-School All-Stars and the students it serves to live better lives. We are committed to giving back in the best ways we can and contribute to the wellbeing of the communities that surround us."

PlantX will be hosting an event in collaboration with Above Food Inc., a plant-based protein company, to deliver plant-based pizza kits to participating After-School All-Stars youth. The meal-kit delivery will be complemented by offering a live cooking class that will teach participants and their families how to cook plant-based pizza.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

Founded in 1993 by Arnold Schwarzenegger, After-School All-Stars is a leading non-profit organization that provides school-based, free, comprehensive after-school programs. The programs are strategically placed across the United States in under-resourced communities to keep children safe and help them succeed in school and in life. Every school day, students have access to free programs that allow them to increase academic readiness, explore career opportunities, develop regular health and wellness habits practice visual and performing arts, and build STEM skills.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's partnership with After-School All-Stars, the Company's aim to facilitate donations to After-School All-Stars, and statements regarding the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

