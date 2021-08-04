BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - There is no path to net-zero emissions that does not involve Canada's forests. Planting trees is a natural climate solution that removes and stores carbon from the atmosphere while providing other benefits, such as better air and water quality, particularly in urban settings; decreases the risk of wildland fire to rural communities; and supports biodiversity. It also provides spaces for recreational opportunities that improve our quality of life and connection to nature.

Today, Maninder Sidhu, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament for Brampton East, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced $1,280,000 to the City of Brampton in support of the Government of Canada's plan to plant two billion trees over 10 years. This project will see 8,000 trees planted across the region this year and contribute to the rehabilitation of the city's urban tree canopy. The city will be planting in naturalization sites, along streets, as tableland trees in parks, within boulevards and as community plantings.

The Two Billion Trees program continues the Government of Canada's existing efforts to advance tree planting as an important part of the solution to climate change. Canada's plan to plant two billion trees is projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 12 megatonnes annually by 2050. It will create up to 4,300 green jobs.

With the help of dedicated organizations across the country, we look forward to growing our healthy, vibrant and sustainably managed forests, leaving behind a legacy for future generations.

Natural Resources Canada is implementing this plan with support from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. The Two Billion Trees program represents a 40-percent annual increase in the number of trees planted in Canada and will see trees planted in both urban and rural areas across the country. In 10 years, the new trees will cover over 1.1 million hectares, an area twice the size of Prince Edward Island.

Quotes

"Planting trees across Canada, including right here in Brampton, will help us reach our 2030 climate targets and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The two billion trees initiative will provide the residents of Brampton with cleaner air and expanded forest canopy for greater shade, as well as creating green jobs. I am so thrilled about this investment, as it will have an impact on this generation as well as generations to come!"

Maninder Sidhu

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development

Member of Parliament for Brampton East

"Planting two billion trees is more than a plan for climate action. It's a plan for creating thousands of good, green jobs. We're rolling out tree-planting projects right across the country. Planting trees gets us to net zero."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Brampton is a Green City, and we are committed to protecting our trees, plants and green spaces. Our urban forest is an integral part of our community, and I welcome this funding to help achieve our goal of planting One Million Trees in Brampton by 2040 and support the Government of Canada's plan to plant two billion trees over 10 years."

Patrick Brown

Mayor, Brampton

Quick facts

The Government of Canada has committed up to $3.2 billion over 10 years, starting in 2021–22, to deliver on this commitment.





has committed up to over 10 years, starting in 2021–22, to deliver on this commitment. This is part of a broader Government of Canada approach to embrace the power of nature, recently announced as part of Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy .





approach to embrace the power of nature, recently announced as part of strengthened climate plan, The government has established an advisory committee of experts on nature-based climate solutions to advise on program delivery to maximize emission reductions and deliver on key biodiversity and human well-being co-benefits to improve the quality of life for Canadians.

Associated Links

2 Billion Trees Commitment

A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy Backgrounder

Nature-based solutions for climate change mitigation and adaption

