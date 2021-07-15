Today, François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, along with Geneviève Caron, Parks Canada's Field Unit Superintendent for La Mauricie and Western Quebec, announced that close to 1,000 trees will be planted in La Mauricie National Park and in some national historic sites in Western Quebec this year. This tree planting will help restore white pines and enhance day use areas for the enjoyment of visitors.

These trees will be planted as part of the Government of Canada's commitment to plant two billion trees, which is projected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 12 megatonnes annually by 2050, as well as create up to 4,300 jobs.

"Natural solutions in response to climate change, such as tree planting, are critical to the creation of good green jobs and play a significant role in achieving carbon neutrality. This project will allow us to have a positive impact on climate change while protecting natural environments, including the magnificent treasure that is La Mauricie National Park." – The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

