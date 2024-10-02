MONTRÉAL, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - PlanetHoster® is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Collège de Bois-de-Boulogne's continuing education program. This significant collaboration includes a $6,000 donation to the Fondation du Collège de Bois-de-Boulogne to support the success of students in the Social Media Strategies and Animations program.

"This new collaboration with PlanetHoster marks an important turning point for continuing education's digital creativity sector. PlanetHoster's commitment to our Social Media Strategies and Animations program students, as well as their desire to enrich their educational journey, is perfectly integrated into the Digital Agora's collaborative vision. I have high hopes for the many projects that will come from this partnership." — Sophie Bohémier, Assistant Director, Continuing Education, Digital Creativity Sector

Through this partnership, a scholarship program will be created and, over the next three years, six $1,000 PlanetHoster® scholarships will be given to reward the educational success, determination, perseverance and commitment of future recipients.

In addition, this agreement leads to the creation of the PlanetHoster® Innovation Lab within the Digital Agora. The lab will be a space for innovation and developing advanced digital skills. With PlanetHoster's support and its teams' involvement, various mentoring and coaching activities will be organized, providing students with privileged access to the N0C® platform and the expertise of industry professionals.

"Collège Bois-de-Boulogne students will have access to PlanetHoster's latest technological innovations, including the N0C platform, designed to meet the unique needs of web actors, such as webmasters, SEO, designers. This partnership meets PlanetHoster's core values of giving back to the community and fostering innovation," said Mina Shenouda, Chief Executive Officer of PlanetHoster.

