PlanetHoster joins Lan ETS as Diamond Partner

MONTREAL, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - PlanetHoster® is proud to announce a partnership with Lan ETS , Canada's largest gaming event, taking place June 28-30, 2024 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. This significant collaboration includes access to PlanetHoster's cyber defense technologies, access to HybridCloud N0C® dedicated servers, domain name registration with DNSSEC protection, data storage, email communications, exclusive goodies for Premium attendees, as well as surprises.

"We are delighted to support this important e-sport event with PlanetHoster's latest technological innovations, including the N0C® platform, designed to meet the unique needs of the gaming world. This partnership reflects PlanetHoster's core values of giving back to the community and fostering innovation," says Mina Shenouda, CEO of PlanetHoster.

"We are delighted to announce that PlanetHoster is joining our partners for the first time. We are extremely grateful for all that PlanetHoster brings to the Lan ETS team. Their support and expertise strengthens our ability to deliver an exceptional experience to all attendees. This annual event brings together gaming enthusiasts from all over and offers a unique platform for competition, community and innovation," says Julien Boisvert-Simard, Lan ETS Treasurer.

About PlanetHoster

PlanetHoster is renowned for its high-performance web hosting and domain names registration solutions, serving over 60,000 customers. PlanetHoster also offers managed dedicated servers and private cloud solutions tailored to the needs of enterprises, institutions and governments. Backed by a team of experienced professionals, the company is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, optimum performance on robust infrastructures, and rigorous data security and confidentiality. If you have any questions, please contact us .

About Lan ETS

Lan ETS is an annual LAN party organized by a club of students of the same name at École de technologie supérieure, in Montreal. It is currently the largest LAN party in Canada and on the East Coast of North America. In 2013, some 1,094 players attended the event for a chance to win over $18,000 in cash and more than $25,000 in prizes.

