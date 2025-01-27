MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - PlanetHoster®, a company specializing in data and application hosting solutions as well as cyberdefense (anti-DDoS), is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with Cyberimpact® for its cybersecurity offering.

"We are thrilled to partner with PlanetHoster to enhance the security and protection of our clients against online threats. This initiative perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing a secure and reliable platform to our customers." — Mr. Geoffrey Blanc, CEO of Cyberimpact.

PlanetHoster's cyberdefense offering provides real-time protection against DDoS attacks on layers 3 and 4 of the internet network, with a capacity of up to several Tbps, automatic threat mitigation, and continuous network monitoring.

"I would like to thank the Cyberimpact team, under the leadership of Mr. Geoffrey Blanc, for their trust. We are very pleased to be able to add an extra layer of protection for their customers," says Mr. Mina Shenouda, managing director at PlanetHoster.

Current Context of DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) Attacks

According to the Government of Canada, as technology evolves, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks are becoming increasingly common. These attacks, frequently used by cybercriminals, can lead to serious financial and operational consequences, as well as damage the reputation of organizations worldwide.

About PlanetHoster®

PlanetHoster ® is a renowned Canadian company specializing in high-performance web hosting solutions . As a domain name registrar, it serves over 500,000 websites through its private cloud infrastructure, strategically distributed across Canada, France, and Switzerland. PlanetHoster also offers dedicated servers with managed services , private cloud solutions and cyberdefense (anti-DDoS) tailored to the needs of businesses, institutions, and governments.

About Cyberimpact®

Cyberimpact® is a Canadian platform specializing in email marketing, offering simple and effective tools to help businesses communicate with their customers. The company stands out for its focus on compliance with Canadian laws (such as CASL) and its user-friendly approach, tailored to small and medium-sized businesses. Cyberimpact® serves thousands of organizations across Canada, enabling them to manage their email campaigns in a professional and secure manner.

