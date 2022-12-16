TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - It's time to start the winter season with Porter Airlines' service to Mont-Tremblant, Que. Beginning today, through March 27, 2023, Porter offers convenient, non-stop flights between Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Mont-Tremblant International Airport.

Porter delivers travellers from Toronto's downtown to the popular winter destination in as little as 70 minutes. The winter schedule includes up to four weekly flights, with connections from various Porter locations also available.

Plan your winter getaway with Porter’s flights to Mont-Tremblant (CNW Group/Porter Airlines)

Travellers can enjoy world-class amenities, with more than 100 ski trails in the region and a European-style pedestrian village featuring lodging, restaurants and boutiques.

Porter Escapes makes your planning even easier with complete flight, hotel and ski packages. Visit Porter Escapes or www.flyporter.com for more information.

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Porter Airlines

For further information: [email protected]