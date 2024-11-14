Reserve your campsite and explore Jasper's iconic trails and activities as the park welcomes visitors back to its breathtaking landscapes this summer.

JASPER NATIONAL PARK, AB, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to Jasper's recovery and has put dedicated teams and resources in place to ensure Canadians can enjoy Jasper National Park next summer. Parks Canada is now preparing to welcome adventurers, nature lovers and families in 2025 to enjoy a wide range of camping and outdoor activities. Following the Jasper Wildfire, extensive recovery efforts have restored access to most scenic areas, lakes and trails, and visitors are invited to explore Jasper's natural beauty once again. For the 2025 camping season, the majority of Jasper's frontcountry campsites and all backcountry campsites will be open, with reservations available starting in January 2025, giving everyone the opportunity to plan their next outdoor experience in Jasper's breathtaking surroundings.

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, and Ministerial Lead to Jasper, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the 2025 summer season camping availability and recreational opportunities in Jasper National Park. This builds upon the momentum generated by recent changes to the Land Use Policy, which were designed to make rebuilding easier for Jasperites, as the Federal Government remains committed in its continued support of the Jasper community.

Summer Highlights and Camping Options

Visitors will have the opportunity to create lasting memories while exploring Jasper's renowned landscapes. Key offerings for the 2025 season include:

Frontcountry Camping : Major campgrounds, including Whistlers, Miette and several self-registration sites, will be available, with select self-registration campsites offering extended seasons for added flexibility. Wapiti Campground will operate at reduced capacity, while Wabasso and Whirlpool group campgrounds will remain closed for ongoing restoration.

: Major campgrounds, including Whistlers, Miette and several self-registration sites, will be available, with select self-registration campsites offering extended seasons for added flexibility. Wapiti Campground will operate at reduced capacity, while Wabasso and Whirlpool group campgrounds will remain closed for ongoing restoration. Backcountry Camping : Backcountry sites will be available for booking via the Parks Canada Reservation System. Some trailheads, such as Astoria and Wabasso Lake, remain under review for safety assessments.

: Backcountry sites will be available for booking via the Parks Canada Reservation System. Some trailheads, such as Astoria and Wabasso Lake, remain under review for safety assessments. Interactive Planning Tools: To assist with trip planning, Jasper National Park has launched an interactive map with real-time updates on open facilities and sites. This map will be updated on an ongoing basis in anticipation of next summer.

Parks Canada will continue to reopen areas of Jasper National Park as soon as it is safe to do so.

Connecting to Nature and Culture

The reopening of campgrounds and recreation areas within Jasper National Park ensures that Canadians and international visitors may continue to enjoy this iconic year-round destination.

For summer 2025, Jasper National Park offers a full range of outdoor experiences and interpretive programs that will connect visitors to the park's landscapes, wildlife and cultural heritage. Visitors can hike, explore scenic trails, enjoy water-based activities and participate in educational programs at Whistlers Campground Theatre and downtown Jasper. Interpretive programs will focus on the ecological impacts of recent wildfires. Indigenous-led programs will provide unique cultural perspectives with teachings delivered directly on the land, enhancing visitors' understanding of Jasper's rich heritage. For those interested in glacial ecosystems, the Columbia Icefield will feature interpretive experiences and an immersive exhibit in partnership with Guardians of the Ice, showcasing the beauty and importance of glaciers in recognition of the United Nations International Year of Glaciers' Preservation.

Planning Your Visit

Visitors are encouraged to plan their trip in advance. Jasper National Park's interactive map is available to simplify trip planning, offering real-time updates on open sites and facilities. While in Jasper, visitors can also stop by the Jasper National Park Visitor Information Centre in downtown Jasper for advice and recommendations on making the most of their Parks Canada experience.

Quotes

"By clearing debris and re-establishing access to Jasper National Park campsites, trails and lakes, Parks Canada is doing its part to reopen Jasper to visitors and residents in Summer 2025. Our government is supporting these efforts by covering our share of the rebuild cost, funding tourism initiatives, and giving small businesses the bump they need to find their footing again. We will continue to support Jasper's rebuild for as long as it takes."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, and Ministerial Lead for Jasper

"Campers are an essential part of Jasper's spirit, community and economy, and we're thrilled to welcome them back with open arms. Start planning for new memories – Jasper is ready for you!"

His Worship Richard Ireland

Mayor of Jasper

Quick Facts

Parks Canada protects Canada's natural and cultural treasures while contributing to Canada's world-class tourism offer. With more than 2.4 million visitors annually, Jasper National Park is Canada's second most visited national park.

protects natural and cultural treasures while contributing to world-class tourism offer. With more than 2.4 million visitors annually, is second most visited national park. Before opening areas of the park impacted by wildfire, Parks Canada must consider public safety, ecological recovery and visitor experience.

Parks Canada has assessed reopened areas for fire danger and removed dangerous trees. When you are in fire-affected areas, be aware of your surroundings. Rain, snow and wind weather events could create unstable conditions.

has assessed reopened areas for fire danger and removed dangerous trees. When you are in fire-affected areas, be aware of your surroundings. Rain, snow and wind weather events could create unstable conditions. Please obey all signs; if you're heading out on the trails, check the Jasper National Park website for information about day hiking and trail conditions.

website for information about day hiking and trail conditions. Local businesses need your support. Check the Municipality of Jasper - What's Open? Website.

