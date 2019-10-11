Plan International Canada Closes the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Mona Malone, Chief Human Resources Officer, BMO Financial Group and Caroline Riseboro, President and CEO of Plan International Canada, joined Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, Capital Formation, TMX Group, to close the market in celebration of International Day of the Girl. Plan International Canada, with unanimous all-party support from the Canadian government, spearheaded the campaign that led the United Nations to declare October 11 as International Day of the Girl. BMO is the executive sponsor for Plan International Canada's Girls Belong Here program, which provides mentorship opportunities to empower young women and advance equality.