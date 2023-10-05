MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Jesta Group announces the inauguration of Place Gare Viger, a major real estate project comprising residential, commercial, hotel and office components, including the restoration of the historic Château Viger building. With this complex spanning over 750,000 square feet, the Jesta Group has defied market trends to create a modern campus sought after by workers, residents and visitors alike.

A Campus Sought-After by All

In contrast to current trends in the downtown market, the office spaces at Place Gare Viger have been in high demand since the pandemic. Lightspeed has grown to occupy the entire Château and Novartis Pharma Canada recently moved in to two floors in the brand new Viger tower. Furthermore, a new major player in the technology industry has signed a lease to occupy 55,000 square feet in the new Viger tower.

"We relocated to the iconic Place Gare Viger in April 2023, as it provides a modern, progressive mixed-use site in the heart of the Health Innovation District of Montreal, and this aligns with our vision on the future of work for our company," said Ashley Sardjoe, Vice President, People & Organization, at Novartis Canada. "Our Place Gare Viger site is now the primary office space for almost 650 associates across Quebec, and it has been fully embraced as a place to connect and collaborate with colleagues and external stakeholders while also enjoying state-of-the-art technology, great local amenities and excellent transport links."

This ambitious project transforms this area of Old Montréal into a vibrant campus with a demand that has exceeded all expectations, with only two commercial spaces still available. It offers 321 apartments with amazing views, and a dynamic commercial offering for dining and entertainment. The new 4-star boutique hotel, Hyatt Centric Montréal, which includes 177 rooms, banquet spaces, a rooftop pool and terrace, as well as Cartier Arms, a restaurant from the Burgundy Lion Group, and the RushCycle spinning studio complete the complex's offerings.

"We are ecstatic with the finished product of this first Hyatt Centric to open in Canada", says Scott Richer, VP Development for Hyatt. "And based on customer feedback, the overall market is just as excited as we are."

A Generational Legacy

The entire development is centered around the nearly one-acre interior courtyard, a true gathering space for the entire campus and one of the largest private green spaces in the city. From plant species to material choices and unique services, everything has been carefully considered to offer a unique experience that celebrates the heritage of the iconic site and meet the current and future needs of residents, visitors, and workers.

"Place Gare Viger is a meticulously planned project with the desire to offer Montrealers and visitors one of the most welcoming and innovative mixed-use spaces in the metropolis," explains Anthony O'Brien, Senior Managing Director of the Jesta Group. "We are proud of the unique community we have managed to create."

As the owner of Gare Viger since 2012, the Jesta Group completed the first phase of development in 2015 by preserving and enhancing the historic buildings and establishing its company's global headquarters onsite. It should be noted that Gare Viger is one of Canada's most beautiful heritage buildings. Nicknamed the "Château," this structure, completed in 1898 by the Canadian Pacific Railway, was the only British style railway hotel ever built in North America. Designed by the famous American architect Bruce Price, who also designed the Château Frontenac and the Original Banff Springs Hotel, this iconic location has always had the potential for a new purpose. The Jesta Group immediately proceeded with the second phase of development, with the vision of creating an urban campus that promotes human interaction at the heart of its vision. Construction of the second phase began in 2019 and concluded this year.

Place Gare Viger in Numbers

Nearly 750,000 square feet

321 residential apartments

270,000 square feet of office space

275 underground parking spaces

50,000 square feet of green and pedestrian spaces

30,000 square feet of commercial and dining spaces

177 hotel rooms and 5,000 square feet of meeting space

About the Jesta Group

The Jesta Group is a Montreal-based family-owned company that has acted as an investor and real estate developer for over four decades. With a vast portfolio of hotel, residential, commercial, and industrial properties, the Jesta Group is active in the world's most sought-after markets: Montreal, Miami, New York, London, Paris, as well as several Mediterranean destinations. The international headquarters of the Jesta Group is located at Place Gare Viger. For more information, please visit www.jesta.com

