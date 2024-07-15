PizzaForno Becomes First-to-Market in Manitoba with New Automated Pizzeria

The 24/7 Automated Pizzeria Expands to Manitoba; Debuting First New Location in Steinbach

STEINBACH, MB, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - PizzaForno, North America's first automated pizzeria that bakes high-quality pizza in minutes, 24 hours a day, is officially expanding into Manitoba. The new location is now open at 225 Main Street. Steinbach, MB.

Event Details:

A grand opening event will take place at the Main Street location on Thursday, July 18 th .

. The opening event is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. , and will feature free pizza, family-friendly games, music, freebies and giveaways.

, and will feature free pizza, family-friendly games, music, freebies and giveaways. Prizes will be given for games and an "Enter to Win" contest will be held for two lucky winners to win free pizza for an entire year.

Expansion Plans:

The entrepreneurs behind this expansion are licensees Marcus and Jackie Dueck. "As we introduce the first-ever PizzaForno unit into Manitoba, we are thrilled about the exciting journey ahead," said Marcus Dueck. "We're proud to be part of the PizzaForno family and look forward to growing the brand in Steinbach and expanding into Winnipeg.'"

Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, this revolutionary concept in North America, offers an array of pizza selections made with top-quality ingredients.

"We are deeply committed to introducing this dining option to the area," added Dueck. "As we grow with the brand, we intend to install units in universities, hospitals, and other locations where people can benefit from convenient, 24/7 access to the delicious pizza."

PizzaForno is rapidly expanding and plans to have 25,000 operating units throughout North America by 2028. The brand prioritizes providing their services in places that would benefit greatly from PizzaForno's cutting-edge technology and has been expanding into campuses and other unconventional locations.

"We're thrilled to have the Dueck family join our growing team of PizzaForno Licensees," said Les Tomlin, Co-Founder and President of PizzaForno. "Together, we're eager to accelerate the development of this new, underserved market."

ABOUT PIZZAFORNO

Utilizing technology made popular in France by ADIAL, PizzaForno has built the brand on a proven foodtech platform with over 2,800 operating in Europe. PizzaForno currently has over 70 operating locations and over 100 additional locations committed in the U.S. alone, with the first 15 U.S. locations already established in California, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, and Louisiana.

To learn more, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/

To inquire about licensing, visit https://pizzaforno.com/licensing

