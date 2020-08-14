Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces Election Of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) announced the results on the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting held August 14, 2020.

At the meeting there were shareholders represented in person or by proxy holding 5,517,947 common shares of the Company, representing 22.41% of the issued and outstanding shares.

Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business.

The Company's proxy circular provided for five nominees for election to the Board of Directors. All nominees were elected by a majority vote of shareholders.

Details of proxies tabulated are as follows:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Neil Lester 5,420,410 98.2 97,537 1.8 Edward Nash 5,427,180 98.4 90,767 1.6 Michelle Savoy 5,422,062 98.3 95,885 1.7 Jay Swartz 5,423,012 98.3 94,935 1.7 Kathryn Welsh 5,430,938 98.4 87,009 1.6

The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PZA.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, Pizza Pizza Limited, (416) 967-1010 ext 393, [email protected], www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.