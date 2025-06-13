PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) announced the results on the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting held June 13, 2025.

At the meeting there were shareholders represented in person or by proxy holding 5,156,264 common shares of the Company, representing 20.94% of the issued and outstanding shares.

Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business.

The Company's proxy circular provided for five nominees for election to the Board of Directors. All nominees were elected by a majority vote of shareholders.

Details of proxies tabulated are as follows:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Neil Lester 5,065,035 98.23 91,229 1.77 George Michel 5,072,940 98.38 83,324 1.62 Edward Nash 4,919,630 95.41 236,634 4.59 Michelle Savoy 4,876,927 94.58 279,337 5.42 Anne Marie Thomas 5,094,305 98.80 61,959 1.20

The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PZA.

