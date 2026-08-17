Pizza Pizza Rolls Into Back-to-School Season with New Handheld Pizza Snack

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Pizza Pizza, Canada's leading homegrown quick-service pizza chain, is expanding its menu just in time for back to school season with the national launch of Pizza Pizza Rolls. The newest snack innovation comes in the form of a portable, handheld rolled up pizza. Following a successful limited-time entry in the spring, Pizza Pizza Rolls are now back and joining the menu permanently, giving Canadians a convenient new way to enjoy their favourite pizza flavours on the go.

Pizza Pizza Rolls

Meeting squarely at the intersection of convenience and value, Pizza Pizza Rolls offer a versatile option designed for quick pickup, on-the-go snacking, or seamless delivery as a quick meal or the perfect addition to any pizza order.

"After the overwhelmingly positive response this spring, making Pizza Pizza Rolls a permanent menu staple was an easy decision," said Amber Winters, Senior Marketing Director at Pizza Pizza. "It scored well on taste appeal, convenience and value, all top attributes in the quick-service industry. It's the ultimate grab-and-go snack for under $5."

The Pizza Pizza Rolls lineup features six craveable flavours:

Pepperoni

A classic pizza flavour featuring pepperoni and cheese.

Hawaiian Heat

A sweet and spicy combination featuring bacon crumble, pineapple, and the kick of hot banana peppers.

Veggie

A flavourful vegetarian option featuring olives and sundried tomatoes.

Creamy Garlic & Pepperoni

A rich and savoury combination featuring pepperoni and creamy garlic flavour.

Cheese

A classic cheese-filled option for customers looking for a simple favourite.

Four Meat

A hearty option featuring a blend of pepperoni, bacon crumble, Italian sausage, and ground beef.

Pizza Pizza Rolls will be available beginning August 17 across all traditional Pizza Pizza locations across Canada. Available at the introductory offer of $3.99 each or 2 for $5, Pizza Pizza Rolls are available to order in-restaurant, by phone, website or the Pizza Pizza app.

About Pizza Pizza Limited

Founded in 1967 in Toronto, Ontario, Pizza Pizza Limited is Canada's leading national Quick Service pizza brand, with more than 775 locations across the country. Known for quality ingredients, customer service, and innovation, Pizza Pizza is driven by its brand promise: Everyone Deserves Pizza. Learn more at www.pizzapizza.ca and follow Pizza Pizza on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Limited

Media Contact: Nikita Shivdasani, [email protected], 647-581-8317