Pizza Pizza Kicks Off Soccer Fever with 'Dip Cup Nations' and 'Pitch Party Pizza'

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - As soccer fever sweeps across Canada, Pizza Pizza is giving Canadians more reasons to gather with friends and family over pizza--and its favourite sidekick, dips--with the launch of Dip Cup Nations and Pitch Party Pizza.

Dip Cup Nations features a lineup of 48+ dip combinations, inviting customers to mix and match Pizza Pizza's iconic dipping sauces. Fans can recreate national flags with pre-selected country trios available in one click on the Pizza Pizza app and website. Each trio is priced at 3 dips for $3 and served in a specially branded Dip Cup Nations tray.

Pitch Party Pizza and Dip Cup Nations

Among the featured options is a Canadian-inspired trio using Creamy Garlic and Hot dipping sauces to reflect the red and white flag. No matter who you cheer for, Dip Cup Nations offers a fun way to show team pride.

To further celebrate national pride, Pizza Pizza is unveiling unique in-store installations, the Dip Cup Wall of Nations at select locations. Made entirely out of the Creamy Garlic and Hot dipping sauce dip cups, the installation is a mosaic reflecting the Canadian Flag. The locations include restaurants in the Toronto core at Dundas St West, Bay St and Bloor St West.

Pizza Pizza is also introducing the Pitch Party Pizza, a limited-time offering that turns any gathering into a tabletop soccer experience. Available for $26, it includes a party-size cheese pizza, two 500 mL drinks, two mini soccer nets, and a custom pizza box designed as a miniature pitch.

"We wanted to create something truly immersive for soccer fans this season," said Amber Winters, Senior Marketing Director at Pizza Pizza. "Dip Cup Nations turns our iconic dips into a canvas for team pride, while Pitch Party Pizza physically brings the stadium atmosphere into your living room. Now your pizza order comes with even more bang for your buck." Building on Pizza Pizza's "Everyone Deserves Pizza" platform, both promotions celebrate the moments that bring people together--whether for watch parties, casual gatherings, or cheering from home.

Dip Cup Nations and Pitch Party Pizza are available for a limited time at participating locations across Canada and online at www.pizzapizza.ca/specials.

About Pizza Pizza Limited

Founded in 1967 in Toronto, Ontario, Pizza Pizza Limited is Canada's leading national quick-service pizza brand, with more than 775 locations across the country. Known for quality ingredients, service, and innovation, Pizza Pizza is driven by its brand promise: Everyone Deserves Pizza. Learn more at www.pizzapizza.ca and follow Pizza Pizza on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Limited

Media Contact: Nikita Shivdasani, [email protected], 647.581.8317