Pizza Pizza Dives Into the CNE with The Big Dip High Dive Show and Deep-Fried S'mores Slices

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Pizza Pizza is diving into the Canadian National Exhibition from August 21 to September 7, with The Big Dip High Dive Show, a branded activation in tandem with four new deep-fried slices, including the brand's first sweet slice - the S'mores slice. Bringing together unexpected flavours and a new interactive experience, Pizza Pizza is giving CNE guests a fresh take on their midway experience this summer.

Pizza Pizza's Big Dip High Dive Pizza Pizza's S'mores Deep Fried Slice

Known for putting dip culture on the map, Pizza Pizza's presenting partnership of The Big Dip High Dive Show is a natural extension of the brand's long-standing presence at the CNE for decades. The show features professional divers taking a plunge into Pizza Pizza's largest dip cup while spectators can also access a promo code for a free Pizza Pizza Dipping Sauce.

The Big Dip High Dive Show showtimes are:

Monday to Friday: 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Labour Day Monday: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Making its debut at the CNE, the S'mores deep-fried slice takes a classic Pizza Pizza cheese slice in an entirely new direction. It's hand-dipped in crispy golden batter and coated in graham cracker crumbs, then finished with fluffy marshmallow whip, rich chocolate drizzle, and a dusting of graham cracker crumble. Inspired by a nostalgic campfire favourite, the S'mores slice brings together sweet, crunchy and chocolate flavours in a fun new take on a classic.

The savoury lineup features three additional deep-fried slices, each coated in Flamin' Hot Cheetos®. The Classic Flamin' Hot Cheetos slice is hand-dipped in classic corn dog batter, coated in crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos®, and fried until golden and crispy. The Pickle Creamy Garlic combines crispy golden batter with signature Creamy Garlic sauce and sweet pickles for the perfect balance of heat, crunch, and tangy flavour. The Pep Cup Creamy Garlic is topped with crispy Cup & Char pepperoni and signature Creamy Garlic sauce for a bold combination of heat and savoury flavour.

The classic deep-fried cheese slice will be available starting at $11.11, while the Pep Cup Creamy Garlic, Pickle Creamy Garlic and S'mores versions will be available for just $2 more.

"At the CNE, people come ready to try something a little over the top, and we love leaning into that," said Ivy Yu, Marketing Manager, Pizza Pizza. "Whether it's turning a cheese slice into a S'mores-inspired creation or bringing a high dive performance to the midway, we wanted Pizza Pizza to be part of the fun people remember from their day at the Ex."

Adding to the entertainment, Pizza Pizza is teaming up with Luigi Primo, the viral professional wrestler and pizza chef known for his one-of-a-kind approach to wrestling with pizza dough. Primo has built a following for stepping into the ring while tossing, spinning and working pizza dough into his performance, bringing together two unlikely worlds: professional wrestling and pizza-making.

Primo will be performing live at the CNE, bringing his signature pizza-dough wrestling style and giving guests another unexpected Pizza Pizza moment to remember. Pizza Pizza will also work with Primo on social first content, using his signature personality and pizza-tossing skills to put a playful spin on The Big Dip High Dive Show, the new deep-fried slices and the overall CNE experience.

Pizza Pizza's deep-fried slices and The Big Dip High Dive Show will be available throughout the CNE, giving guests the chance to try a new take on a classic pizza slice and experience the brand in a whole new way.

About Pizza Pizza Limited

Founded in 1967 in Toronto, Ontario, Pizza Pizza Limited is Canada's leading national Quick Service pizza brand, with more than 775 locations across the country. Known for quality ingredients, customer service, and innovation, Pizza Pizza is driven by its brand promise: Everyone Deserves Pizza. Learn more at www.pizzapizza.ca and follow Pizza Pizza on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Limited

Media Contact: Nikita Shivdasani, [email protected], 647-581-8317