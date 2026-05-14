Pizza Pizza Launches New 'Buck an Inch' Pizza Deal with baseball icon Buck Martinez

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza is making pizza pricing refreshingly simple with the launch of its new limited-time 'Buck an Inch' Pizza Special, a deal that prices two-topping pizzas at $1 per diameter inch.

The nationwide offer is available now and features two toppings across a range of sizes, starting at $10 for a small 10" pizza, scaling up to $18 for an XXL 18" pizza. Buck an Inch is brought to life by the voice of baseball icon and longtime Pizza Pizza partner, Buck Martinez.

Pizza Pizza Buck an Inch Special (CNW Group/Pizza Pizza Limited)

After retiring from broadcasting earlier this year, Martinez continues to connect with Canadians, lending his familiar voice to the Pizza Pizza campaign. "To me, it's all about keeping things simple," said Buck Martinez. "Buck an Inch is straightforward, great value, and the name has a great ring to it, if I may say so myself."

The Buck an Inch Special reinforces Pizza Pizza's ongoing commitment to value and variety for Canadians coast to coast. "At Pizza Pizza, we're always looking for innovative ways to deliver choice and value without compromise," said Amber Winters, Senior Director of Marketing, Pizza Pizza. "Modern pizza cravings don't always fit the 'one-size-fits-all' model. By pricing this 2-topping pizza offer at $1 per inch, we're meeting every need-state imaginable. Whether you're grabbing a 10" solo pizza or a massive 18-inch XXL, the stackable price is simple, and Buck's friendly, welcoming persona is the perfect voice to bring this idea to life."

The Buck an Inch Special is available for a limited time for purchase in-restaurant at Pizza Pizza locations coast to coast across Canada, by phone, or online via the Pizza Pizza website and mobile app.

About Pizza Pizza Limited

Founded in 1967 in Toronto, Ontario, Pizza Pizza Limited is Canada's leading national quick-service pizza brand, with more than 775 locations across the country. Known for quality ingredients, customer service, and innovation, Pizza Pizza is driven by its brand promise: Everyone Deserves Pizza. Learn more at www.pizzapizza.ca and follow Pizza Pizza on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Limited

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