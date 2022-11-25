Pizza Pizza Limited Named One of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Limited (TSX: PZA), one of Canada's leading pizza restaurants, is honoured to have been recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate cultures for 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital. The program recognizes a select group of best-in-class Canadian organizations that foster high performance-driven corporate cultures that help sustain a competitive advantage and breed success.

"Our unique, performance driven culture is an everyday reflection of Pizza Pizza's principles which emphasize integrity, innovation, teamwork and trust, together with great ambition and passion for what we do. We are proud of our entire team who truly live by these principles and continuously deliver impressive results for our company, our shareholders, our restaurant owner/operators and our communities." said Paul Goddard, President and CEO of Pizza Pizza Limited.

"At Waterstone we know corporate culture drives performance and that it's an organization's greatest asset," says Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "The 2022 award recipients demonstrate that putting culture at the centre of strategy drives growth and accelerates performance."

Winners of the award are selected following a detailed, highly competitive case submission process and rigorous interviews. Pizza Pizza is honoured to receive this prestigious recognition for the first time in 2022, and will celebrate with the other 2022 honourees at the Canada's Most Admired Summit and Awards event to be held in March 2023 in Toronto. For a full list of award winners, visit www.waterstonehc.com.

About Pizza Pizza Limited

Pizza Pizza Limited was founded in 1967 in Toronto, Ontario and has grown to become Canada's leading national Quick Service pizza brand with over 730 restaurants across the country. In 2007, Pizza Pizza acquired the Pizza 73 brand, and operates over 100 locations, primarily in Alberta. Pizza Pizza is guided by its vision of "Always the best food, made especially for you," with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation, and community involvement. For more information, visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.ca or follow Pizza Pizza on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter @PizzaPizzaLtd.

About Waterstone Human Capital:

At Waterstone Human Capital, we inspire organizations to build high performance cultures. We're a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. We have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure, and train for fit. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada's Most Admired™Corporate Cultures and Canada's Most Admired™CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

