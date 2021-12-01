Pizza Pizza Limited Announces International Expansion with Master Franchise Agreement to Launch in Mexico

THE AGREEMENT MARKS THE FIRST ENTRY INTO THE MEXICAN MARKETPLACE FOR THE LEADING CANADIAN PIZZA CHAIN

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - PIZZA PIZZA LIMITED today announced as part of its ongoing expansion plans in Canada and beyond, the establishment of a Master Franchise Agreement with Guadalajara based KSG/GrünCorp. The partnership will see the leading Canadian pizza chain enter the Mexican marketplace in 2022. GrünCorp, through its affiliated company Key Spot Group ("KSG") will be the Master Franchisee for Mexico, responsible for developing and growing the restaurants in the country.

Pictured: Ricardo Aldrete, President and CEO GrünCorp; Paul Goddard, President & Chief Executive Officer, Pizza Pizza Limited and Nataly Valdez, CEO Key Spot Group (CNW Group/Pizza Pizza Limited)

"We are excited to introduce pizza lovers in Mexico to our innovative and unique offering. Our wide assortment of pizzas, signature chicken products and famous slices is a proven formula that we look forward to bringing to new markets." said Paul Goddard, President & Chief Executive Officer, Pizza Pizza Limited. "Appeal for pizza continues to grow in Mexico and we believe our delicious food and great value will connect well with Mexican consumers. Our partner, KSG/GrünCorp, is a long-standing, highly reputable business leader in Mexico, with deep expertise in restaurants and real estate, and we are proud to be working alongside their experienced team."

"We are thrilled to partner with Pizza Pizza, a quick-service pizza industry leader in Canada and we are very confident that together we will have great success in the Mexican market." said Ricardo Aldrete, President and CEO of GrünCorp. "We also love Pizza Pizza Limited's longstanding involvement in the community, and their continual innovation approach that is reflected in their high product quality, and industry-leading service and convenience."

"I am sure our restaurants will be a big success in Mexico. The Mexican market is ready for a new player in this segment and Pizza Pizza Limited definitely has the best offering." said Nataly Valdez, CEO at Key Spot Group (KSG).

About Pizza Pizza Limited

Pizza Pizza Limited was founded in 1967 in Toronto, Ontario and has grown to become Canada's leading national Quick Service pizza brand with over 730 restaurants across the country. In 2007, Pizza Pizza acquired the Pizza 73 brand, and operates over 100 locations, primarily in Alberta.

Guided by its vision of "Always the best food, made especially for you", with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation, and community involvement. For more information, visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.ca or follow Pizza Pizza on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter @PizzaPizzaLtd.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSX: PZA.TO), which indirectly owns the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 Rights and Marks, has licensed these and other trademarks to Pizza Pizza Limited.

About Grüncorp and KSG

GrünCorp is a Guadalajara based group that has multiple companies dedicated to real estate development, commercial development, and hospitality projects with international chains like IHG. Some of its affiliates are Grünpark, Grüncom, Roomie and KSG.

Their board of directors is led by Ricardo Aldrete, President and Juan Carlos Aldrete as Vice President, alongside Job Hernández, Guillermo Hernández and Rodolfo Covarrubias.

KSG is GrünCorp's Food and Beverage affiliate and operator, led by CEO, Nataly Valdez. KSG will be Pizza Pizza Limited's Master Franchisee in Mexico. KSG operates Arby's in Mexico as well as in-house brand, "Papas Topper".

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking" statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this release, such statements may include such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "sure", "confident" and other similar terminology in conjunction with a discussion of future events or operating or financial performance. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating and financial performance and speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not intend to or assume any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Limited

For further information: Please direct media inquiries to: [email protected]

