Pizza Pizza introduces 'Gourmet Thins': a line of individually sized, chef-inspired recipes

"We're committed to offering our customers a hot and fresh product made with quality ingredients, delivered conveniently at a great price," said Paul Goddard, CEO at Pizza Pizza. "The new Gourmet Thins are sized for one person, which makes them a perfect quick meal on the go. They're also a more sophisticated option for Mom or Dad when the kids are still looking to order cheese or pepperoni, and they're perfect for a group lunch at the office, where everyone can choose their own flavour."

Following the recent successes of the Cauliflower Crust in 2018 and plant-based protein toppings earlier this summer, Pizza Pizza's product innovation pipeline continues to put more focus on premium and alternative categories. Included in the new lineup of Gourmet Thins are 3 brand new recipes and 5 reimagined favourites:

Creamy Truffle

Creamy Truffle base sauce, Provolone Cheese, blend of Mozzarella, Brick, Cheddar and Parmesan Cheeses



Steak & Blue Cheese

Garlic spread base, Steak Strips, Fresh Mushrooms, Mozzarella Cheese and sprinkled with crumbles of Blue Cheese



Sriracha & Honey

Homestyle Italian Tomato Sauce base, Habanero Cheddar Cheese, and finished with a swirl of Sriracha and Honey Garlic sauces, for the perfect balance of sweet and heat



Chicken Bruschetta

Homestyle Italian Tomato Sauce base, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bruschetta Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Italian Herb Seasoning



Pesto Amore

Pesto Sauce base, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions , Goat Cheese



Sweet Chili Thai

Sweet Chili Thai Sauce base, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Broccoli, Goat Cheese



Spinach Splendito

Garlic Sauce base, Parmesan Cheese, Spinach, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onions , Feta Cheese



Chicken Romano

Garlic spread base, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken

Blue Cheese, Habanero Cheddar and Provolone have been introduced for a limited time only for the launch of the Gourmet Thins, and will also be available for customers to order à la carte as an add-on to other recipes and build-your-own pizzas. The 3 new cheeses join Pizza Pizza's existing selection of 100% Canadian cheese, including Mozzarella, Parmesan, Feta, Goat and Four-Cheese blend, for a total of 8 cheese varieties along with their Dairy-Free Vegan Cheeze option.

The new product line is available for both walk-in and delivery at more than 420 traditional Pizza Pizza restaurants Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and British Columbia.

For more information, visit www.pizzapizza.ca or follow Pizza Pizza on Instagram and Twitter @PizzaPizzaLtd.

About Pizza Pizza Limited

For more than 50 years, Pizza Pizza Limited has been guided by a vision of "Always the best food, made especially for you", with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation and community involvement. Pizza Pizza runs an Innovation and Learning Centre in Etobicoke, Ontario, which hosts a test kitchen of product developers and chefs. The group is responsible for the company's impressive menu innovations, including Cauliflower Crust and Plant-based protein toppings. With more than 750 locations across Canada, the company is Canada's pizza pioneer and a quick-service restaurant leader, operating two banners – Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 – that deliver quality food choices, diverse menus and exciting promotions for all tastes, lifestyles and budgets. Visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com for more information.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Limited

For further information: Haley McDonough, 416 967 1010, hmcdonough@pizzapizza.ca

Related Links

www.pizzapizza.ca

