Pizza Pizza brings game night to your dinner table with Special Edition Raptors GameBox

"There's nothing that brings people together more than pizza and cheering on the Raptors – and now there's a new activity to go along with it," said Paul Goddard, CEO at Pizza Pizza. "It's a simple, entertaining way for family and friends to play together as a group, combining a skill challenge with a bit of competitive spirit and a whole lot of fun."

The first-of-its-kind GameBox design honours the Raptors 25th anniversary season with the Raptors stand-out TWO-FIVE branding, which features two and five hand signals.

Pizza Pizza is one of the longest standing partners of the team, holding the title of Official Pizza of the Toronto Raptors since 1999. The two iconic Canadian brands have been known for many cross promotions over the years, including the widely popular "Score a Slice" promotion after every home win of 100 points or more. Pizza Pizza treated fans to a record number of free slices last season, during the team's historic 2018-2019 championship run.

The innovative GameBox design was spearheaded by Raymond Luk, Creative Director at Pizza Pizza, as a way to drive engagement between loyal Pizza Pizza customers and passionate Raptors fans.

Available with any large pizza purchase, the special edition box is here for a limited time at more than 300 traditional Pizza Pizza locations in Ontario. For more information, visit www.pizzapizza.ca or follow Pizza Pizza on Instagram and Twitter @PizzaPizzaLtd.

For more than 50 years, Pizza Pizza Limited has been guided by a vision of "Always the best food, made especially for you", with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation and community involvement. With more than 750 locations across Canada, the company is Canada's pizza pioneer and a quick-service restaurant leader, operating two banners – Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 – that deliver quality food choices, diverse menus and exciting promotions for all tastes, lifestyles and budgets. Visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com for more information.

