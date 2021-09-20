Pizza and Beer - The Ultimate Dynamic Duo - Now Available for Delivery From Pizza 73

Pizza 73 has launched beer at over 40 locations throughout Alberta

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Pizza 73, has officially announced its plans to introduce Beer as a new beverage item at locations across Alberta in 2021. August 23 marked the initial launch at 23 locations across Alberta, with more sites to follow this fall. Customers in the select Alberta cities will have the opportunity to purchase beer for takeout or for delivery with any food purchase. Pizza 73 has plans to license most of its restaurants across Western Canada by Summer 2022.

In celebration of the launch at Pizza 73, an exclusive limited edition large pizza box featuring 6 pop-out drink coasters is now available at select locations across Alberta, while supplies last.

"Being a Western Canadian brand, Pizza 73 knows Western Canadians. Our customers are looking for a great beer pairing when it comes to pizza or wing night, and are continuously looking for ways to save time. By making beer delivery available right to their door with their go-to Pizza 73 order, we can save them valuable time. In addition, our beer-loving customers can get a limited edition Pizza 73 Beer Coaster Box with their beer and pizza order; a very cool piece of Pizza 73 that they'll now have in their homes to keep," said Dayna Palmer, Senior Marketing Manager, Pizza 73.

Pizza 73 has a history of adding new extensions to their menu assortment over the years. Chicken wings, now a staple in the industry, were unique to the pizza industry when Pizza 73 added them to the menu, and their Everyday Deal, in the early 90's. Pizza 73 has continued over the years to provide an array of innovative items over the years including our Gluten Free pizza and chicken options, our Dairy Free Cheeze and Cauliflower Crust.

For more information on Pizza 73's new beer launch or to place your order, visit www.pizza73.com.

About Pizza 73

Established in 1985, Pizza 73 aims to satisfy every customer by providing excellent quality food and true value in a fast and friendly manner. The company is a leader in the communities it serves and offers a broad range of menu items with over 20 varieties of specialty pizzas, more than 20 different toppings, six styles of crust (signature pan, thin crust, sesame, super food, gluten-free and cauliflower), and an assortment of fresh side dishes including chicken wings, boneless wings, popcorn chicken, wedgies, dipping sauces and salads. Visit www.pizza73.com for more information.

PIZZA 73 LICENSED LOCATIONS

AIRDRIE:

#201, 960 Yankee Valley BLVD SE

CALGARY

3917D 17 Ave SE

7527 Macleod Trail SW

2803 17 Ave SW

#2108, 380 Canyon Meadows Drive. SE

#8-7196 Temple Drive NE

#301-8888 Country Hills Blvd. NW

503 McKnight BLVD NE

#1340, 7 Mahogany Plaza SE Unit D10

CAMROSE:

4725 65 Street

EDMONTON

3520 - 137 Avenue

14728 Stony Plain Road

15315 97 Street

5003 118 Avenue

3426 43 Avenue

6839 170 Street

107 Haddow Close

12623 153 Avenue

5240 199 Street

15703 66 Street

11435 Kingsway Ave

5433 Gateway Blvd

8106 82 Ave

16236 Ellerslie Road, SW Bldg 2, Unit #103

LEDUC

#107 - 5103 50 Ave

LETHBRIDGE

538 Mayor Magrath Drive S

MEDICINE HAT

510D Kingsway Ave SE

3215 Dunmore Rd. SE

OLDS

400 - 6900 46 Street

RED DEER

#3-6842 50 Ave

4912 43 Street

SHERWOOD PARK:

1080 Strathcona Drive

280-664 Wye Road

SPRUCE GROVE

#123 - 16 Westway Road

ST. ALBERT

3512 Tudor Glen Mkt

#100, 392 St. Albert Trail

STRATHMORE

200 Ranch Market

WETASKIWIN

5008 50 Avenue

