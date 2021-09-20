Pizza and Beer - The Ultimate Dynamic Duo - Now Available for Delivery From Pizza 73
Sep 20, 2021, 14:54 ET
Pizza 73 has launched beer at over 40 locations throughout Alberta
CALGARY, AB, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Pizza 73, has officially announced its plans to introduce Beer as a new beverage item at locations across Alberta in 2021. August 23 marked the initial launch at 23 locations across Alberta, with more sites to follow this fall. Customers in the select Alberta cities will have the opportunity to purchase beer for takeout or for delivery with any food purchase. Pizza 73 has plans to license most of its restaurants across Western Canada by Summer 2022.
In celebration of the launch at Pizza 73, an exclusive limited edition large pizza box featuring 6 pop-out drink coasters is now available at select locations across Alberta, while supplies last.
"Being a Western Canadian brand, Pizza 73 knows Western Canadians. Our customers are looking for a great beer pairing when it comes to pizza or wing night, and are continuously looking for ways to save time. By making beer delivery available right to their door with their go-to Pizza 73 order, we can save them valuable time. In addition, our beer-loving customers can get a limited edition Pizza 73 Beer Coaster Box with their beer and pizza order; a very cool piece of Pizza 73 that they'll now have in their homes to keep," said Dayna Palmer, Senior Marketing Manager, Pizza 73.
Pizza 73 has a history of adding new extensions to their menu assortment over the years. Chicken wings, now a staple in the industry, were unique to the pizza industry when Pizza 73 added them to the menu, and their Everyday Deal, in the early 90's. Pizza 73 has continued over the years to provide an array of innovative items over the years including our Gluten Free pizza and chicken options, our Dairy Free Cheeze and Cauliflower Crust.
For more information on Pizza 73's new beer launch or to place your order, visit www.pizza73.com.
About Pizza 73
Established in 1985, Pizza 73 aims to satisfy every customer by providing excellent quality food and true value in a fast and friendly manner. The company is a leader in the communities it serves and offers a broad range of menu items with over 20 varieties of specialty pizzas, more than 20 different toppings, six styles of crust (signature pan, thin crust, sesame, super food, gluten-free and cauliflower), and an assortment of fresh side dishes including chicken wings, boneless wings, popcorn chicken, wedgies, dipping sauces and salads. Visit www.pizza73.com for more information.
PIZZA 73 LICENSED LOCATIONS
AIRDRIE:
- #201, 960 Yankee Valley BLVD SE
CALGARY
- 3917D 17 Ave SE
- 7527 Macleod Trail SW
- 2803 17 Ave SW
- #2108, 380 Canyon Meadows Drive. SE
- #8-7196 Temple Drive NE
- #301-8888 Country Hills Blvd. NW
- 503 McKnight BLVD NE
- #1340, 7 Mahogany Plaza SE Unit D10
CAMROSE:
- 4725 65 Street
EDMONTON
- 3520 - 137 Avenue
- 14728 Stony Plain Road
- 15315 97 Street
- 5003 118 Avenue
- 3426 43 Avenue
- 6839 170 Street
- 107 Haddow Close
- 12623 153 Avenue
- 5240 199 Street
- 15703 66 Street
- 11435 Kingsway Ave
- 5433 Gateway Blvd
- 8106 82 Ave
- 16236 Ellerslie Road, SW Bldg 2, Unit #103
LEDUC
- #107 - 5103 50 Ave
LETHBRIDGE
- 538 Mayor Magrath Drive S
MEDICINE HAT
- 510D Kingsway Ave SE
- 3215 Dunmore Rd. SE
OLDS
- 400 - 6900 46 Street
RED DEER
- #3-6842 50 Ave
- 4912 43 Street
SHERWOOD PARK:
- 1080 Strathcona Drive
- 280-664 Wye Road
SPRUCE GROVE
- #123 - 16 Westway Road
ST. ALBERT
- 3512 Tudor Glen Mkt
- #100, 392 St. Albert Trail
STRATHMORE
- 200 Ranch Market
WETASKIWIN
- 5008 50 Avenue
SOURCE Pizza 73
For further information: please contact: [email protected]
Share this article