Pizza 73's New Volcano Pizza Ignites Alberta's Appetite!

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Pizza 73, Western Canada's hometown pizza brand, is turning up the heat, this fall as the first quick service restaurant in Canada to launch the all-new Volcano Pizza. This bold and fiery creation takes pizza indulgence to the next level -- oven baked with garlic, cheese, and savory Italian seasoning, served with a molten "volcano" of peppercorn ranch dip right in the middle. The Volcano Pizza comes in two craveable options: classic cheese or pepperoni.

Pizza 73 Volcano Pizza (CNW Group/Pizza 73)

Following a successful pilot in the Red Deer region this summer, Pizza 73 is bringing the Volcano Pizza to of Western Canada -- primarily Alberta, with select locations in Saskatchewan and British Columbia beginning Tuesday, October 14, just in time for the fall and hockey season kickoff.

The Volcano Pizza is the latest addition to Pizza 73's growing line of craveable and indulgent innovations in 2025, following the Stuffed Crust Pizza launched in Q1 and Loaded Tots in Q3 both of which became instant fan favourites. Designed as a shareable, crowd-pleasing pizza, the Volcano Pizza is perfect for game nights, parties, and group gatherings.

"As a brand rooted in bringing Canadians together over pizza, the Volcano Pizza was created to make those shared moments even more exciting," says Adam Williamson, Marketing Director at Pizza 73. "We've seen incredible response to our recent indulgent product innovations, and the Volcano Pizza takes that same energy to a whole new level. It's fun, unexpected, and made to be shared, just like the best Pizza 73 experiences."

As a partner of Calgary Flames & Edmonton Oilers in Western Canada and a proud supporter of local communities, Pizza 73 sees the Volcano Pizza as a natural fit to fuel fans and friends heading into the fall season.

The Volcano Pizza is available for a limited time starting October 14, 2025, for dine-in, delivery, and online ordering at www.pizza73.com or through the Pizza 73 app.

About Pizza 73

Founded in 1985 in Edmonton, Alberta, Pizza 73 remains Canadian-owned and operated, proudly serving communities across Western Canada. With over 90 locations, Pizza 73 is guided by its promise: "Better meal. Better deal." Celebrating 40 years of pizza passion, the brand continues to deliver fresh, high-quality ingredients, craveable innovations, and memorable moments for families, fans, and food lovers alike.

