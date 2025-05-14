Piramal Pharma Limited Announces Results for Q4 and FY2025

MUMBAI, India, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), a leading global pharmaceuticals and wellness company, today announced its standalone and consolidated results for the Fourth Quarter (Q4) and Full Year (FY) ended 31st March 2025.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (in ₹ Crores or as stated) Particulars Q4FY25 Q4FY24 YoY Growth FY25 FY24 YoY Growth Revenue from Operations 2,754 2,552 8 % 9,151 8,171 12 % CDMO 1,788 1,649 8 % 5,447 4,750 15 % CHG 705 667 6 % 2,633 2,449 8 % ICH 274 238 15 % 1,093 985 11 % EBITDA 603 556 8 % 1,580 1,372 15 % EBITDA Margin 22 % 22 %

17 % 17 %

PAT (before exceptional item) 154 132 16 % 91 81 13 % Exceptional Item* - (31) NM - (63) NM PAT (after exceptional item) 154 101 52 % 91 18 411 % * Q4FY24 - ₹ 31 Cr towards non-cash write down of investment and license rights in relation to a certain third-party product no longer being commercialized;

Q3FY24 - ₹ 32 Cr. related to non-recurring charges towards product recall triggered by a 3rd party supplier

Key Highlights for Q4FY25/FY25

Revenue from Operations grew by 8% YoY and 12% YoY in Q4FY25 and FY25 respectively, driven primarily by CDMO business especially from on-patent commercial manufacturing

grew by 8% YoY and 12% YoY in Q4FY25 and FY25 respectively, driven primarily by CDMO business especially from on-patent commercial manufacturing EBITDA grew by 8% YoY and 15% YoY in Q4FY25 and FY25 respectively, on account of operating leverage, cost optimization, and operational excellence initiatives

grew by 8% YoY and 15% YoY in Q4FY25 and FY25 respectively, on account of operating leverage, cost optimization, and operational excellence initiatives Net-Debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 2.7x Vs. 5.6x in FY23

ratio improved to 2.7x Vs. 5.6x in FY23 Best-in-Class Quality Track Record – Continue to maintain our 'Zero OAIs' status since 2011

– Continue to maintain our 'Zero OAIs' status since 2011 Sustainability Efforts Yielding Results – Significant enhancement in S&P Global and EcoVadis ESG scores

Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited said, "FY25 has been a steady year for the company as we crossed $1Bn in revenues with 12% YoY growth accompanied by 17% EBITDA margin and 5x increase in Net Profits, in-line with our annual guidance. We also managed to maintain our Net Debt / EBITDA level below 3x, while making regular investments in capabilities and capacities for future growth. During the year, we progressed well on our key performance metrics such as growth in innovation related work and differentiated capabilities in the CDMO business, maintaining our leading position in inhalation anesthetic Sevoflurane in the US market, and healthy growth in our power brands in our consumer healthcare business.

We believe, we are on track to deliver on our FY2030 aspirations of becoming a $2bn revenue company with 25% EBITDA margins and high teens ROCE."

Key Business Highlights for Q4 and FY2025 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO): - Increasing contribution from Innovation1 related work - Up from 50% in FY24 to 54% in FY25, driven by commercial manufacturing of on-patent molecules - Robust growth in on-patent commercial manufacturing revenues - Grew by over 50% YoY to reach $179mn (Vs. $116mn in FY24 and $53mn in FY23) - Revenues from differentiated offerings grew 28% YoY, contributing to 49% of CDMO revenues - Healthy growth in API generics business - YoY improvement in EBITDA margin driven by better procurement strategies, cost optimization and operational excellence initiatives - Maintained our best-in-class quality track record - Successfully cleared 36 regulatory inspections and 165 customer audits in FY25 without any major observations Complex Hospital Generics (CHG): - Inhalation Anesthesia (IA) - Major GPO contract renewal and order wins supporting IA sales in the US. Witnessing encouraging traction in the RoW markets - Capacity expansion in India completed and commercialized on time; poised to capitalize on ~US$400 mn2 Sevoflurane market opportunity in the RoW markets - Maintained our #1 Rank in the US in Sevoflurane (44% market share2) and in intrathecal Baclofen (75% market share2) - Received approval for Neoatricon®3 for multiple markets in EU and UK by our partner BrePco Pharma. Neoatricon® is the only pre-diluted, age-appropriate formulation of dopamine, approved for treating children and infants - Moderation in EBITDA margins due to some non-recurring expenses and capacity expansion in India. However, recovery expected from FY26 with commercialization of these added capacities India Consumer Healthcare (ICH): - ICH business crossed the strategic revenue milestone of ₹ 1,000 crores during the year - Power Brands continue to grow strength to strength with 20% YoY during FY25. Power Brands contributed to 49% of total ICH sales o Excluding i-range, which was impacted by regulatory price control, growth in power brands was about 26% in FY25 - New Product Launches - Added 21 new products and 31 new SKUs in FY25 - Investments in Media and Promotions – 11% of ICH sales in FY25. Launched our new media campaign with Yami Gautam for Little's - E-commerce sales grew at 39% YoY in FY25, contributing 21% to ICH sales,. Present on more than 20 e-commerce platforms 1. Discovery + Development + Commercial Manufacturing of products under patent; 2. As per IQVIA data, September 2024; 3. Neoatricon® is developed by BrePco Biopharma;

we have secured the commercialization rights for the EU, UK, and Norway and will be responsible for distributing in these regions.

Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement (in ₹ Crores or as stated) Particulars Quarterly Full Year Q4FY25 Q4FY24 YoY Change FY25 FY24 YoY Change Revenue from Operations 2,754 2,552 8 % 9,151 8,171 12 % Other Income 42 26 59 % 135 175 (23 %) Total Income 2,796 2,579 8 % 9,286 8,347 11 % Material Cost 955 1,014 (6 %) 3,232 2,954 9 % Employee Expenses 612 494 24 % 2,307 2,030 14 % Other Expenses 626 514 22 % 2,167 1,991 9 % EBITDA 603 556 8 % 1,580 1,372 15 % Finance Cost 104 114 (9 %) 422 448 (6 %) Depreciation 243 196 24 % 816 741 10 % Share of net profit of associates 16 12 35 % 73 59 23 % Profit Before Tax 273 258 6 % 415 242 71 % Tax 119 126 (5 %) 324 161 100 % Net Profit after Tax (before exceptional item) 154 132 16 % 91 81 13 % Exceptional item* - (31) NM - (63) NM Net Profit after Tax (after exceptional item) 154 101 52 % 91 18 411 % * Q4FY24 - ₹ 31 Cr towards non-cash write down of investment and license rights in relation to a certain third-party product no longer being commercialized;

Q3FY24 - ₹ 32 Cr. related to non-recurring charges towards product recall triggered by a 3rd party supplier

Consolidated Balance Sheet (In ₹ Crores) Key Balance Sheet Items As at 31-Mar-25 31-Mar-24 Total Equity 8,125 7,911 Net Debt 4,199 3,932 Total 12,324 11,843





Net Fixed Assets 9,110 9,106 Tangible Assets 4,534 4,250 Intangible Assets including goodwill 3,599 3,740 CWIP (including IAUD*) 977 1,116 Net Working Capital 2,798 2,339 Other Assets# 416 398 Total Assets 12,324 11,843 *IAUD – Intangible Assets Under Development # Other Assets include Investments and Deferred Tax Assets (Net)

Q4FY25/FY25 Earnings Conference Call

Piramal Pharma Limited will be hosting a conference call for investors / analysts on 15th May 2025 from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM (IST) to discuss its Q4 and FY25 Results.

The dial-in details for the call are as under:

Event Location & Time Telephone Number Conference call on

15th May, 2025 India – 09:30 AM IST +91 22 6280 1461 / +91 22 7115 8320 (Primary Number) 1 800 120 1221 (Toll free number) USA – 12:00 AM (Eastern Time – New York) Toll free number 18667462133 UK – 05:00 AM (London Time) Toll free number 08081011573 Singapore – 12:00 PM (Singapore Time) Toll free number 8001012045 Hong Kong – 12:00 PM (Hong Kong Time) Toll free number 800964448 Express Join with Diamond Pass™ Please use this link for prior registration to reduce wait time at the time of joining the call –https://clicktime.symantec.com/15tTDy8HiefVsfhet88NZ?h=fW3GbZrqogMd-yABQyRMy2isMM11wQD-TSFMQrYI2gs=&u=https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber%3D6099661%26linkSecurityString%3D26cd0b7825 Click Here

About Piramal Pharma Limited:

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA I BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17* global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics / bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments.

* Includes one facility via PPL's minority investment in Yapan Bio.

For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855206/4913155/Piramal_Pharma_Limited_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Piramal Pharma Ltd

For Investor Queries: Gagan Borana, Investor Relations & Enterprise Risk Management, [email protected] ; Madhusudan Dalmia, Investor Relations, [email protected] ; For Media Queries: Madiha Vahid, Lead - Public Relations & Media. [email protected] ( +919819001881)