Piramal Pharma Solutions Breaks Ground on $90M Expansion Plan

Piramal Pharma Solutions is investing $90M to expand two of its U.S. facilities, adding commercial-scale manufacturing capabilities and significantly enhancing the capacity and efficiency of each site.

Both facilities undergoing expansions are essential components of Piramal Pharma's integrated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) offering, ADCelerate™, reflecting the company's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that align with patient needs.

Piramal Pharma celebrated the groundbreaking of the expansion of its sterile injectables development and manufacturing facility on June 25, 2025 .

MUMBAI, India, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Piramal Pharma Solutions, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and part of Piramal Pharma Ltd. (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), recently announced a $90M investment plan to expand two of its U.S. facilities, which are critical to its integrated offering. This ambitious investment underscores the company's commitment to industry leadership through continuous growth and innovation. The two sites involved in the expansion are:

(L-R) Councilmember Shayla Lynch, J.D., District 2; Jeff Noel, Secretary, Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development; Bob Quick, President and CEO of Commerce Lexington; Peter DeYoung, CEO of Piramal Global Pharma; Nandini Piramal, Chairperson of Piramal Pharma; Linda Gorton, Mayor of Lexington, Kentucky; Nathan Richardson, Vice President and Site Head at Piramal Pharma Solutions; and George Ward, Economic Development and Real Estate, University of Kentucky celebrate the Piramal Pharma Solutions Lexington Expansion Groundbreaking on June 25, 2025.

Riverview, Michigan : The Riverview site provides comprehensive drug substance development and manufacturing services, including specialized solutions for high potency APIs (HPAPIs). This facility is a vital element of ADCelerate™, supplying the payload-linkers essential to the overall safety, stability, and efficacy of ADC therapies. The expansion will add a commercial-scale suite specifically designed for the development and manufacturing of payload-linkers, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2025. Lexington, Kentucky : The Lexington site is Piramal Pharma's dedicated fill/finish facility, specializing in sterile compounding, liquid filling, and lyophilization for sterile injectable drug products. As a critical component of Piramal Pharma's integration, the site provides fill/finish services for all integrated programs, including ADCelerate™ projects. The expansion will add commercial-scale sterile injectable manufacturing capabilities with 24,000 additional square feet of manufacturing space, a new laboratory, and state-of-the-art machinery, including a new filling line, two commercial-size lyophilizers, a specialized capping machine, and an external vial washer. The expansion is expected to be completed by late 2027.

Piramal Pharma recently broke ground on the expansion plan for its Lexington, Kentucky facility. To celebrate this important milestone and the future growth it signifies for the company, Piramal Pharma hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at the facility on June 25, 2025.

This investment comes at a pivotal moment for the sterile injectables market, which is experiencing significant growth driven by increased medical necessity, broader regulatory approvals, and sizable advancements in scientific research and development. Additionally, the streamlined delivery systems associated with sterile injectables contribute to their efficacy and safety, making these solutions increasingly popular among both healthcare providers and patients. Similarly, ADC therapies are gaining substantial traction, fueled by ongoing innovation, wider regulatory acceptance, and robust evidence demonstrating their effectiveness. The growing prevalence of ADCs underscores the pressing need for expanded manufacturing and development capabilities to meet the evolving landscape of patient care.

This investment positions Piramal Pharma to capitalize on these trends, ensuring the company can meet the rising demand for both sterile injectables and ADC therapies while enhancing its competitive edge in the market. Upon completion of the expansion in late 2027, the Lexington site will more than double its manufacturing capacity, increasing from 104 product batches per year (at peak utilization) to over 240 annual batches.

"We prioritize patient, consumer, and customer centricity in all our operations, engaging with the populations we serve to better understand, anticipate, and address their needs. Our research has revealed that the sterile injectables market is projected to exceed $20B by 2028, underscoring the urgent need for us to enhance our offerings in this segment. We are confident that this strategic $90M investment will empower us to meet the demands of this market, reinforcing our position as a trusted global partner in biologic manufacturing. By enhancing the services we provide to our partners, we can reduce the burden of disease for more patients around the globe," said Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma.

"As the market adjusts and preferences shift, we are committed to adapting to meet its current requirements," said Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer, Piramal Global Pharma. "ADCs are rapidly emerging as one of the most effective classes of precision immunotherapy targeting certain cancers and tumors. As this class of drugs becomes more prevalent, we will adapt our services to accommodate this growing demand. By investing in the Lexington and Riverview facilities, we will enhance our integrated ADC offering, ADCelerate™, and increase our capacity to bring high-quality, innovative treatments to our clients and their patients worldwide."

The Lexington facility expansion also represents an investment in the local community, creating 40 new full-time jobs that will enhance the local economy and strengthen Piramal Pharma's workforce. Piramal Pharma will continue to work alongside local partners, leveraging the region's strengths to remain at the forefront of innovation. Additionally, this investment aligns with the growing trend toward U.S. onshore manufacturing, reinforcing the company's dedication to domestic production in the U.S. and supply chain resilience.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton expressed her excitement about the project and the promising opportunities it presents for the city, stating, "Piramal's decision to expand its facility here in Lexington sends a message around the world that Lexington is a great place to do business. Lexington is home to one of the nation's best pharmacy programs – the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy – and we are well on our way to becoming a leader in the pharmaceutical industry, as well."

Others echoed Mayor Gorton's sentiment with equal enthusiasm, including Jim Stephanou, CEO of IPS-Integrated Project Services, who said, "IPS is a proud supporter of Piramal's growth over the past five years, providing fit-for-purpose solutions on transformative projects across India, the UK, Canada, and the U.S. Our longstanding relationship is built on trust and a relentless commitment to technical excellence. Nothing is more rewarding than seeing shovels in the ground, especially here in Lexington. This groundbreaking highlights our deep expertise in Aseptic Fill/Finish facilities, and our passion to help Piramal bring this advanced manufacturing facility to life to deliver critical therapies to patients around the world."

Commerce Lexington President and CEO, Bob Quick, said, "We are proud to celebrate this milestone moment with Piramal and excited for its continued growth and success. Biotech is a key strategic target for Greater Lexington economic development professionals, and this expansion will further strengthen the region as a hub for biotech and life sciences. Piramal's investment highlights the advantages of the area as an exceptional place where innovative companies come to grow and thrive."

Piramal Pharma Solutions' $90M investment in its U.S. facilities represents a significant advancement in its manufacturing capabilities and underscores its ongoing commitment to patient-centric care. This strategic move will enable Piramal Pharma to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare landscape, positioning the company at the forefront of the rapidly growing sterile injectables and ADC markets and ensuring a brighter future for patients and communities alike.

About Piramal Pharma Solutions

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process and pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products and services, and potent solid oral drug products. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines and gene therapies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's associate company, Yapan Bio Private Limited.

For more information visit: Piramal Pharma Solutions | LinkedIn| Facebook | X

About Piramal Pharma Limited

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA I BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17* global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics / bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments.

For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn

* Includes one facility via PPL's minority investment in Yapan Bio.

