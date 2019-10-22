PIPSC ready to collaborate with minority government to retain strong public service

OTTAWA, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada's President Debi Daviau committed to collaborating with the new government and all parties holding the balance of power to retain a strong public service.

"Canadians have voted for a Parliament that believes in maintaining a strong public service," says Daviau. "We look forward to working with all parties to ensure our members can deliver the services Canadians rely on."

As co-chair of the committee overseeing the replacement of Phoenix, President Daviau will continue to push this project to the finish line.

"Phoenix is a top priority for our members — we must remain laser-focused on building a system that pays public servants correctly and on time. We're eager to get back to work and ensure this project stays at the top of the agenda."

Daviau is confident that PIPSC can collaborate effectively to ensure that the federal public service meets the growing needs and aspirations of all Canadians in the years ahead. She outlined PIPSC's top priorities that she looks forward to discussing with the new Cabinet:

Reducing costly and wasteful outsourcing of government consultants

Ensuring that Canada's public scientists have the resources they need to help our country face difficult health and environmental challenges ahead

"We have much work to do," says Daviau. "We will hold this minority government to account demanding tax fairness, ensuring investment in public science and ending the reliance on outsourcing in the public service."

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada represents 60,000 public service professionals across Canada. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter .

