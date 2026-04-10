OTTAWA, ON, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Federal public service professionals met with Members of Parliament (MPs) across the country during the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada's (PIPSC) recent Lobby Week, bringing frontline expertise into conversations about the future of critical public services.

PIPSC members held 56 meetings with MPs from all major parties, including Liberals, Conservatives, New Democrats, and the Bloc Québécois. Meetings were held in every region of the country, with strong participation in Ontario, the Prairies, and British Columbia.

"What we saw over the past two weeks was public service professionals stepping forward to talk about what's really at stake," said Sean O'Reilly, President of PIPSC. "These are the people who understand how these systems actually function, and where they could break down."

During these conversations, PIPSC members raised concerns about workforce reductions, return-to-office mandates, and ongoing issues with the Phoenix pay system, focusing on how these decisions are affecting the systems Canadians rely on every day.

O'Reilly said the level of participation, including from members engaging in advocacy for the first time, reflects a growing urgency among public service professionals.

"People showed up because they care deeply about the work and what could happen if that expertise is lost," he said. "They are trying to prevent problems before Canadians feel the consequences."

PIPSC says Lobby Week is part of ongoing efforts to ensure decision makers understand the real-world impact of policy decisions on public services and the people who depend on them.

PIPSC represents over 80,000 public-sector professionals across the country, most of them employed by the federal government. Follow us on Facebook, on Bluesky and on Instagram.

SOURCE Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC)

For more information: Johanne Fillion, 613-883-4900 (mobile), [email protected]