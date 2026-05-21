HALIFAX, NS , May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Members of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) will rally in Halifax on Friday, May 22, to protest federal job cuts and Workforce Adjustment measures affecting public service professionals across the country.

The rally is organized by the PIPSC Halifax Branch and is timed to coincide with PIPSC's Atlantic Regional Council, bringing approximately 100 regional executives and union leaders from across Atlantic Canada into the city.

PIPSC members include scientists, inspectors, IT specialists, engineers, health professionals, auditors, researchers, and other experts whose work Canadians rely on every day.

Photo opportunity: PIPSC members and leaders rallying with signs and union materials in downtown Halifax.

Event details

What: PIPSC rally against federal job cuts and Workforce Adjustment

When: Friday, May 22, 2026, at 12:00 PM ADT

Where: Granville Park, Halifax

Who:

Sean O'Reilly, PIPSC President;

Hashem Abou-Shahla, Halifax Branch President,

Mike Pauley, and

Michael Forbes

Media availability: Sean O'Reilly and Hashem Abou-Shahla will be available for interviews on site.

PIPSC represents over 80,000 public-sector professionals across the country, most of them employed by the federal government. Follow us on Facebook, on Bluesky and on Instagram.

SOURCE Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC)

For more information: PIPSC Media Relations, 613-883-4900 (mobile), [email protected]