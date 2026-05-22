HALIFAX, NS, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Over 100 federal employees, mainly members of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, are gathering in Halifax at lunch time today to protest federal job cuts and Workforce Adjustment measures affecting public service professionals across the country.

"When public service jobs are cut, Canadians lose expertise they depend on," said PIPSC President Sean O'Reilly. "These cuts don't make the government more efficient. They make services weaker and Canada less prepared. Cuts to experts don't save money – they increase risk."

The rally will also highlight the importance of strong public services across Atlantic Canada, where federal public service professionals support local communities, regional economies, and public institutions.

"More than 240 our members have been impacted by recent Workforce Adjustment notices," said PIPSC Halifax Branch President Hashem Abou-Shahla. "Behind each notice is a worker facing uncertainty, and a workplace at risk of losing the knowledge, experience, and capacity needed to serve Canadians well."

PIPSC is calling on the federal government to stop reducing public service capacity and start listening to the workers who understand where the pressure points are. The union says any serious plan for the public service must be built around strengthening services, retaining expertise, and protecting the workers who deliver for Canadians.

PIPSC represents over 80,000 public-sector professionals across the country, most of them employed by the federal government. Follow us on Facebook, on Bluesky and on Instagram.

SOURCE Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC)

For more information: PIPSC Media Relations, 613-883-4900 (mobile), [email protected]