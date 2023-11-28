MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - On the third day of its national convention, PIPSC presented the findings of a comprehensive study aimed at understanding and contextualizing the union's involvement in colonial institutions, policies, and programs that have adversely affected Indigenous peoples.

Over two years, Know History 's experts have meticulously researched PIPSC's history, uncovering the union's complex interactions with Indigenous communities.

"The findings reveal a harsh truth: PIPSC members played crucial roles in residential schools, Indian hospitals, nutritional experiments, forced relocations, and the Sixties Scoop, contributing to the cultural genocide of Indigenous peoples," said PIPSC President Jennifer Carr. As a union representing these members, PIPSC acknowledges its shared responsibility in sustaining these harmful practices since 1920."

Recognizing the importance of confronting its past, PIPSC is committed to improving its Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion framework. This process involves acknowledging the union's role in the oppression of Indigenous peoples and understanding the impact of these actions on Canada's history.

The convention featured a poignant address by former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, offering insights on moving forward towards reconciliation. PIPSC urges its members to join this journey of learning and reflection, considering how this history influences their work.

"This study was not just a document; it's a call to action," said Carr. "It serves as a crucial training and educational tool for PIPSC members and leaders, marking the first step in a long journey towards reconciliation. This journey includes partnering with Indigenous members, communities, and survivor groups to develop concrete actions and next steps."

PIPSC represents over 72,000 public-sector professionals across the country, most of them employed by the federal government.

