Pipestone Virtually Opens The Market

Pipestone is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on developing its large contiguous and condensate-rich Montney asset base in the Pipestone area near Grande Prairie. Pipestone is fully-funded to grow its production from 15 – 16 Mboe/d in 2020 to >37 Mboe/d in 2023, while maintaining a conservative leverage profile. Beginning in 2022, the Company expects to generate material annual free cash flow above growth and maintenance expenditures. Pipestone is committed to building long term value for our shareholders while maintaining the highest possible environmental and operating standards, as well as being an active and contributing member to the communities in which it operates. For more information visit https://pipestonecorp.com/