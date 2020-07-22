Pipcorn Arrives In Canada: Heirloom Corn Snacking Brand Now Available At Loblaws

Pipcorn uses heirloom corn as the base for all of its products to create sustainable, cleaner versions of classic snacks. Pipcorn Popcorn features mini-kernel corn that is delicate, won't get stuck in your teeth and is easier to digest. The Canadian offerings include the brand's top sellers Truffle and Sea Salt Heirloom Popcorn, as well as Heirloom Cheese Balls' top sellers Cheddar and Cheddar Jalapeno, both made with organic dairy.

"We are so excited to introduce Pipcorn to our neighbors up north, bringing our sustainable snacking favorites to more people in partnership with Loblaws," said Teresa Tsou, Co-Founder of Pipcorn. "Starting with our popcorn and cheese balls, this expansion creates a jumping-off point for Canadians looking for options that are not only better-for-you but also doing great work to better the planet."

This North American expansion comes at a time of impressive brand growth for Pipcorn, as Pipcorn's DTC sales are up by 520% year-to-date. The brand also launched its Heirloom Crackers to its American line, using the leftover corn flour from their cheese balls production, upcycling and deepening their sustainability mission. As a minority-owned, queer brand, Pipcorn has committed to supporting the community by donating percentages of sales to various groups to support COVID relief, BIPOC, and well as LGBTQIA+ organizations. Pipcorn is dedicated to creating a better future through food with its thought leadership representation, better ingredients, sustainability, and corporate responsibility.

For more information on Pipcorn and to find a store near you, please visit: www.pipsnacks.com .

About Pipcorn

Pipcorn reimagines snacks with heirloom corn to create better-for-everyone, modern favorites. By using real, clean ingredients, Pipcorn is revolutionizing traditional snacks with its staple ingredient heirloom corn. Pipcorn offers four lines, Heirloom Popcorn, Heirloom Cheese Balls, Heirloom Corn Dippers, and Heirloom Crackers are whole grain, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified. Pipcorn was founded in 2012 by Jeff Martin, his sister Jen Martin and his wife, Teresa Tsou and became a Shark Tank success story when backed by Barbara Corcoran in 2015. Pipcorn was crowned as one of "Oprah's Favorite Things" three times and is beloved by celebrities, families and on-the-go snackers across the nation. Pipcorn is a certified B Corporation and dedicated to creating innovative snacks rooted in sustainability with an accessible price point for all. Pipcorn is available at North American retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, The Fresh Market, Ahold and Central Market. For more information, visit www.pipsnacks.com or follow on social at @Pipsnacks .

