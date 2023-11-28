SAINT-HUBERT, QC, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Airmedic and Limosa are proud to announce a visionary partnership in the electrification of air medical transportation. This combination represents a powerful synergy between innovation and practical application, promising a revolutionary breakthrough in air medical transport services through cutting-edge eco-friendly technology.

This unique collaboration brings together Limosa's expertise and Airmedic's operational excellence, with the aim of improving the interior design and functionality of LimoMedic, the ambulance version of Limosa's electric vertical and conventional take-off and landing (eVTOL/eCTOL) aircraft to meet the specific needs and recommendations of air ambulance operators.

Sophie Larochelle, Chief Executive Officer of Airmedic, highlighted their commitment to sustainable operations. "We are at the beginning of an extraordinary journey in the electric transportation sector. We are particularly sensitive to the ecological footprint of our sector, and with this partnership we would have the opportunity to commit to sustainability, as we believe in the innovation of zero-emission aircraft. " she says.

Headquartered in Montreal, Limosa is at the forefront of the development of its innovative eVTOL, with a particular focus on the configuration of these state-of-the-art vehicles for air ambulance applications. The company is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Airmedic, a respected operating company operating a fleet of Airbus helicopters and Pilatus aircraft as air ambulances.

Hamid Hamidi, President and CEO of Limosa, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating: "I am excited about this partnership, as Airmedic brings a wealth of experience in operating air ambulances in Quebec, particularly in the northern regions. They currently operate helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, while our LimoMedic aircraft combines the best of both worlds. It can take off and land vertically, like a helicopter, and switch to horizontal flight, like a fixed-wing aircraft. It can also take off and land horizontally. In addition, it is exceptionally quiet, making it ideal for use in urban environments. »

"The announcement of the partnership between Airmedic, a company established in Longueuil since 2012, and Limosa, a company that will soon be setting up on our territory, is exactly the kind of announcement we want. What could be more innovative than what will be created by these two partners is directly in line with our vision of the future aerospace innovation zone. Today's announcement proves once again that the decarbonization of aviation will begin in Longueuil with players like AirMédic and Limosa," declared Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil.

This unprecedented partnership represents a powerful synergy between innovation and practical application, promising a revolutionary breakthrough in air ambulance services through cutting-edge eco-friendly technology. Limosa and Airmedic are poised to make a substantial impact in the field of emergency medical rescue applications and contribute to the health and well-being of communities in Quebec and beyond.

"This partnership between Airmedic and Limosa is a strategic milestone in the evolution of advanced air mobility in Quebec. It is a perfect illustration of the sector's ability to innovate rapidly and sustainably, while pursuing its goal of connecting people. Together, we are taking a significant step towards a future where advanced technologies become essential tools in the service of community well-being," says Mélanie Lussier, President of Aéro Montréal.

Mike Mueller, President and CEO of the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada (AIAC) shared his thoughts on the new partnership, noting: "This partnership between Limosa and Airmedic highlights our innovative aerospace industry and its ability to provide solutions for the greater good. Through collaboration, innovation and a continued commitment to sustainability, AIAC members like Limosa are helping to realize a future where cutting-edge technology meets compassionate care, revolutionizing the skies while saving lives."

About Airmedic

Airmedic is a privately owned and innovative Quebec-based company that offers medical assistance and transportation services by land and air throughout Quebec. It is the only one in Quebec operating its own fleet of planes and helicopters dedicated to emergency medical evacuations and inter-hospital transfers. Airmedic was the first private air medical transport company in Canada to be certified by Accreditation Canada in 2016 and has been accredited by Transport Canada for night vision goggles and IFR for helicopter operations since that same year. These certifications are a powerful demonstration of Airmedic's commitment to providing high-quality care in the safest environment 24/7.

About Limosa

Headquartered in Montreal, Limosa is a pioneering aerospace company dedicated to the development of state-of-the-art electric vertical and conventional take-off and landing (VTOL/eCTOL) aircraft for a variety of applications, including air ambulance services. Limosa's innovative LimoConnect combines the versatility of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft with environmentally friendly and quiet operation, making it an ideal choice for urban and regional air transport. LimoMedic, the ambulance version of LimoConnect, has the largest cabin in its class of eVTOLs. As the first Canadian company started the certification process under regulations of Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA), Limosa has dedicated resources to expedite the process. With its innovative design, commitment to certification, partnerships and government support, it is positioned to revolutionize the aviation industry and promote sustainable and efficient transportation.

SOURCE Airmedic Inc.

For further information: Airmedic : Raphaele Bourgault, Digital Communications and Strategies Advisor,.+1 514 709 9633, Raphaele.[email protected], Airmedic : https://www.airmedic.net/home