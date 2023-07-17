LACHINE, QC, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Simard Transport, a transportation company established in Quebec and Canada since 1943, takes pride in being among the first Quebec-based companies to actively contribute to decarbonizing heavy transportation. Today, they announce the addition of four electric trucks to their current fleet. Through their innovative spirit, Simard Transport is paving the way and demonstrating leadership in the trucking industry by initiating their energy transition to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Simard Transport has partnered with Cleo, a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, to oversee the deployment of their charging infrastructure. "We are delighted to collaborate with Simard Transport to offer our turnkey service and dynamic charging management through our smart platform," said Jeff Desruisseaux, CEO of Cleo. "Cleo's mission is to support fleet operators from all sectors in their successful transition to electrification. This collaboration will drive the transformation of heavy transportation toward a sustainable future." Cleo's turnkey service also includes dynamic charging management through its smart platform. Developed in Quebec, this smart platform ensures reliable charging by remotely controlling charging stations and reduces electricity costs by managing power demand.

The four eCascadia trucks, manufactured by Freightliner, are the first to be delivered to a Quebec-based carrier by a Quebec dealer. Simard Transport relied on the family-owned business GLOBOCAM, the largest network of heavy truck dealerships in Québec, for the purchase of their electric trucks. "GLOBOCAM supported Simard Transport throughout the decision-making process. We participated in technical and operational analyses to ensure the trucks meet their needs, provided training, and assisted them in the subsidy application process," said Guillaume Chénard, Vice President of Sales at GLOBOCAM. Energy transition is a key objective for GLOBOCAM, which aims to support its customers in transitioning to renewable energy sources. As such, this dealership network positions itself as the ultimate one-stop shop to meet all the needs of carriers.

Collaboration among all stakeholders in the Quebec electric and intelligent transportation ecosystem is crucial for reducing GHG emissions from transportation. This project serves as a great example, and the three companies hope to inspire the industry to decarbonize.

Project overview:

4 eCascadia trucks equipped with a 438 kWh battery and a power equivalent to a 470 hp engine

2 Detroit eFill charging stations of 120 kW

eFill charging stations of 120 kW 2 ABB DC Wallbox charging stations of 24 kW

1 location – 1800, 46th Avenue, Lachine , Québec

ABOUT SIMARD

Welcome to Simard, where innovation meets excellence since 1943!

As a leading logistics company, we pride ourselves on delivering top quality service that cater to the diverse needs of our valued clients.

With a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, our team of dedicated professionals work tirelessly to provide cutting- edge solutions to exceed expectations.

By combining our expertise, state of the art technology and our passion for continuous improvements, we strive to create an exceptional experience for every client, every time.

Join us on this exciting journey as we redefine the industry standards and set new benchmarks for success.

ABOUT CLEO

Cleo is a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec and its mission is to accelerate the electrification of commercial vehicle fleets by supporting operators to ensure a smooth transition. From charging infrastructure design to the dynamic management of daily charging, Cleo proposes made-to-measure solutions, independent expertise and customized support to ensure charging operation reliability and a successful and sustainable energy transition. For more information, visit our website and LinkedIn page.

ABOUT GLOBOCAM

Founded in the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal in 1994, GLOBOCAM has become the largest network of heavy truck dealerships in Quebec over the years. With a team of over 500 people spread across eight dealerships, this family-owned business offers the sale of new trucks from Freightliner and Western Star, the sale of used trucks from all brands, as well as comprehensive repair and maintenance services for these vehicles. They also operate an extensive parts department and financing options.

